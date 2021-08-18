Darnell Wright is spending fall camp getting back to his roots.

Going into his junior season, the West Virginia native hasn’t only switched back to his high school number of 58, he’s also manning the position he played at Huntington High School. After spending his first two seasons at Tennessee playing right tackle, he’s moving back over to left tackle.

“I would say it would be something like if you tried to write your name with your right hand, then go write it with your left,” Wright told the media earlier this week. “You know it’s going to be a little bit different. You just have to keep on doing it over and over and eventually it will look the same.

“The first couple days I was really frustrated. You could ask (offensive line coach Glenn) Elarbee, I was really frustrated because it was a quick flip. Then surprisingly after about four days, my legs started feeling right.”

Elarbee and first-year Vols head coach Josh Heupel approached Wright about switching positions upon their arrival on Rocky Top. Wright had been wanting to move back to left tackle anyways, so there wasn’t much to think about when the idea was brought up.

The 6-foot-6 lineman knew, however, that if the move was going to prove successful, he was going to have to cut weight, particularly in Heupel’s new up-tempo offense.

“This tempo offense, I’m going to have to (be lighter),” Wright said. “That’s my way to keep up. I had to lose weight.

“I always wanted to get my weight (where it needed to be), but I never felt it as much. I carried it well, I guess. But now you start feeling it when that tempo gets going.”