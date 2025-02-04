Tennessee announces basketball ticket price increase beginning next season

Ticket prices for Tennessee basketball games at Food City Center will increase for the 2025-26 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Most ticket prices will increase by 6%, with premium seating areas assigned to season ticket holders increasing more. The price hike will also include a 10% "talent fee" with all ticket sales that was previously announced by the athletic department last fall to go directly towards athletes, totaling the increase at 16%.

The new prices are one of a number of changes coming to the Vols' and Lady Vols' home venue next season.

Tennessee announced upgrades to the 38-year-old arena last week, including new video boards and a premium seating area called the "Riverside Club" that will feature a socializing area and access to food and beverage options for 1,500 seats.

The upgrades are included in the 10-year naming rights deal worth $20 million that the school signed with Food City in 2023.

"We are incredibly proud to have the best fan base in all of sports, and we will put their experience first," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a statement when the upcoming renovations were announced. "The new additions to Food City Center will modernize the arena and significantly enhance the experience for everyone attending our events."

Tennessee has had one of the better home court advantages in college basketball over the last decade under head coach Rick Barnes. The Vols are 134-25 in home games during Barnes' tenure, including two unbeaten seasons in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Tennessee is 12-1 through 13 home games this season after beating then-No. 5 Florida, 64-44 last Saturday. The No. 4 Vols (18-4, 5-4 SEC) will look to improve that record in their last of a three-game homestand against No. 15 Missouri (17-4, 6-2) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).