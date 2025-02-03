Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee responded to back-to-back losses with one of its best performances on the season last Saturday.

The Vols, shorthanded with Zakai Zeigler (knee) and Igor Milicic Jr. (illness) both sidelined and down to just seven scholarship players, beat Florida convincingly, 64-44 at Food City Center, marking the most lopsided triumph over a top five team in program history.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The win off-set Tennessee's loss to Kentucky last week and catapulted it back into the top 5 of the Associated Press Top 25, jumping four spots to No. 4 on Monday.

The Vols (18-4, 5-4 SEC) will continue its toughest SEC stretch in program history at home on Wednesday, going up again their fifth-straight ranked opponent in No. 15 Missouri (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

The Tigers (17-4, 6-2) have won six of their last seven games, including a 27-point rout of Mississippi State over the weekend.

As for the rest of the league, Auburn remained at No. 1, followed by No. 4 Alabama. Florida dropped one notch to No. 6 after its loss to Tennessee and Texas A&M climbed into the top 10 at No. 10.

Kentucky fell to No. 14 following a home loss to unranked Arkansas, Mississippi State tumbled to No. 22 and Ole Miss was No. 25.

After entering the poll two weeks ago, Vanderbilt was left out this week. Texas and Oklahoma each received votes.