Tennessee baseball hosted Kansas State on Tuesday for its first big home test of the season.

The Vols didn't have much trouble and took down the Wildcats 15-5 behind a barrage of home runs.

The team hit six long balls on the day with freshman shortstop Dean Curley responsible for three along with nine RBI. He is the sixth player to knock three home runs in a game in Tennessee (12-1) history and the first freshman to ever do so.

The other home runs were hit by Christian Moore, Billy Amick and Dylan Dreiling.

Getting the start on the mound was Aaron Combs. This was the first start of his Tennessee career. He threw two frames and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Relieving Combs was the flame-throwing Nate Snead. He went four innings while allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and one strikeout. He also earned the win to improve to 3-0 on the year.

The Vols now boast an 11-game win-streak after taking down the Wildcats (7-4) and a 10-game streak at home.