Dean Curley's historic 3 home runs lift Tennessee over Kansas State at home
Tennessee baseball hosted Kansas State on Tuesday for its first big home test of the season.
The Vols didn't have much trouble and took down the Wildcats 15-5 behind a barrage of home runs.
The team hit six long balls on the day with freshman shortstop Dean Curley responsible for three along with nine RBI. He is the sixth player to knock three home runs in a game in Tennessee (12-1) history and the first freshman to ever do so.
The other home runs were hit by Christian Moore, Billy Amick and Dylan Dreiling.
Getting the start on the mound was Aaron Combs. This was the first start of his Tennessee career. He threw two frames and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Relieving Combs was the flame-throwing Nate Snead. He went four innings while allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and one strikeout. He also earned the win to improve to 3-0 on the year.
The Vols now boast an 11-game win-streak after taking down the Wildcats (7-4) and a 10-game streak at home.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Robin Villeneuve (R) - DH
6. Cannon Peebles (B) - C
7. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
8. Dean Curley (R) - SS
9. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
RHP - Aaron Combs
Kansas State
1. Chuck Ingram (R) - LF
2. Brendan Jones (L) - CF
3. Kaelen Culpepper (R) - SS
4. Brady Day (L) - 2B
5. Nick English (R) - RF
6. Jayden Lobliner (R) - DH
7. Danniel Rivera (R) - 3B
8. Raphael Pelletier (L) - C
9. David Bishop (R) - 1B
LHP - Owen Boerema
HOW IT HAPPENED
In the top of the first, Combs ran into instant trouble. After striking out the first batter he saw, the Wildcats fired back with a single and walk. A throwing error on a pick-off to second moved both into scoring position before Brady Day singled to score the pair.
Combs would strike out the next two batters to keep it just a two-run game. In the bottom of the frame, Moore drew a lead-off walk but the Vols couldn't push a run across.
In the second, Combs allowed two more runners but got out of the inning. Then, a Cannon Peebles double and Dreiling home run quickly retied the game at two. The Vols wouldn't stop there, though. Blake Burke doubled to left which scored Hunter Ensley. However, Moore was thrown out trying to score from first to end the inning.
To begin the third, Snead entered to replace Combs. He would sit down the first three batters he saw.
Amick added some support right after with his eighth home run of the season to lead off the inning. Following the slam, Tennessee loaded the bases with a pair of infield singles and walk with one out.
With the bases juiced, Curley sent one into the porches in left to bring everyone home and score four more. Moore would not be out-done, though, and hit a ball 452 feet over the porches stacked three-high in left-center to add another.
With a 9-2 lead, Snead remained in the game. He lost a bit of his control, though, and ended up allowing two runs to cross. This came after an error by Burke on first in a back-pick attempt.
Tennessee wasn't done scoring, either. Robin Villeneuve drove in Amick and Curley hit his second home run of the game and fifth on the season. This resulted in a four-run frame to take a 13-4 lead.
Curley wasn't satisfied with his two bombs. In the sixth, he left the yard for the third time in the game to create a 15-4 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Andrew Behnke entered for Snead. In the eighth, Cayden Phillips hit a home run to add one off Behnke. Ariel Antigua also entered in the ninth inning at short stop before the Vols claimed the win behind the arm of Dylan Loy.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Moore hits a ball 452 feet
2) Curley knocks a grand slam
3) Curley hits his third
WHAT WAS SAID
UP NEXT
The Vols will turn immediately around and host Southern Indiana on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET airing on SECN+.
Then, Tennessee will host Illinois for a three-game set over the weekend.
