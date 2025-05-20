First pitch pushed back for Tennessee baseball’s SEC Tournament opener

Tennessee’s second round SEC Baseball Tournament game against Alabama on Wednesday will start later than originally scheduled.

The 8-seed Vols and 9-seed Crimson Tide, who are meeting for the fourth time this season, will now begin at 2 p.m. ET at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium after expected inclement weather in Hoover Tuesday night pushed the game between 14-seed Texas A&M and 11-seed Mississippi State to Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Tennessee (41-15), which won the SEC Tournament last year on its way to its first College World Series, is looking to reverse its fortunes after a rocky end to its regular season.

The Vols lost five-straight series and six of its last seven causing a tumble in the rankings and deminshing their chances of hosting a regional.

A run in Hoover could put Tennessee back into the hosting conversation, but it will have to beat Alabama (41-15) first.

The Crimson Tide eliminated Missouri, 4-1 in the first round earlier Tuesday.

The Vols took two of three from Alabama in Tuscaloosa back in March. The Crimson Tide won Game 1, 6-5 before Tennessee won Game 2 and 3, 10-7 and 9-2, respectively.

A win would send the Vols on to the quarterfinals to face SEC regular season champion and No. 1 seed Texas on Thursday.

The now 16-team tournament is single elimantion.

“I think (in) this tournament everything affects everything,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello told reporters Tuesday. “So this tournament is one where there’s a bunch of different styles and approaches people take to it. But like any set of circumstances that are intense…This week will affect next week in one way or another, and it’s up to you to turn anything really into a positive. But the other thing is, the more experienced you are, the more you would think you would have an advantage.

“But it’s playoff time, and there’s no guarantees. It’s definitely expect chaos time.”