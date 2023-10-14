While at Tennessee, Dee Williams has primarily only seen the field on special teams.

As the lead return man, he has shown the ability to make huge plays in open space while returning kicks and punts to the end zone.

Since he rarely saw action as a defensive back, many began to wonder if it would be worth making the change to offense. After the Vols' 20-13 win over Texas A&M, this switch of position was confirmed.

When asked if he was going to see the field on offense, Williams had a simple response.

"Yes," said Williams. "When that time comes, I'll be ready for it."

The question was quickly followed up with an inquiry into when this could be. The returner and former defensive back then confirmed he thinks it'll be soon.

In warmups, Williams didn't come out with the defensive backs like he typically does. Instead, he warmed up behind Squirrel White and Dont'e Thornton in the slot.

In the following win over the Aggies, Williams was one of the most important pieces. He downed a punt at the one-yard line and returned one 39 yards for one of Tennessee's only two touchdowns of the match.

With this explosive ability sitting on the bench, Williams said it could get frustrating not seeing the field at times.

"It can get a little bit frustrating," Williams. "The best thing to do is always stay ready because you never know when it's your time to be out there to make that play that the team needs."

This home run hitting ability is what gives his teammates confidence in him.

Running back Jaylen Wright sees the appeal of him joining him on the offensive side of the ball.

"When the ball was in the air, everybody was standing up looking at Dee," said Wright. "You know, every time he gets the ball, he's going to make a play. Dee is just very electric when the ball is in his hands. I think that's a big reason why he's on the offensive side now. He's very electric, get the ball in his hands and he's going to make a play for sure."

Next, the Vols travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. With just 100 passing yards of offense against Texas A&M, a boost from Williams could make a difference.