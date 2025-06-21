Published Jun 21, 2025
Does Tennessee football have the easiest schedule in the SEC this year?
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

Is there a team in the SEC with an easier slate of games than Tennessee football?

According to KFord Ratings, the Vols' 12-game regular season schedule for the 2025 season is the easiest in the conference.

Here are the rankings.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SEC strength-of-schedule rankings

From most difficult to easiest

1) Arkansas

2) Florida

3) Mississippi State

4) Vanderbilt

5) Oklahoma

6) Kentucky

7) South Carolina

8) LSU

9) Texas A&M

10) Georgia

11) Auburn

12) Alabama

13) Texas

14) Ole Miss

15) Missouri

16) Tennessee

National strength-of-schedule rankings

From most difficult to easiest

1) Arkansas

2) Florida

3) Mississippi State

4) Vanderbilt

5) Oklahoma

6) Kentucky

7) South Carolina

8) Wisconsin

9) LSU

10) Texas A&M

11) Georgia

12) Auburn

13) Alabama

14) Purdue

15) Texas

16) Syracuse

17) Northwestern

18) UCLA

19) Rutgers

20) Michigan State

21) Ole Miss

22) Missouri

23) Iowa

24) Florida State

25) Tennessee

What this means

Despite an off-season that was turbulent at times and plenty of question marks around the quarterback position, Tennessee is staring down an SEC schedule that couldn't be much better.

The Vols will get home games Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in conference play. On the road in the SEC slate, Tennessee will travel to Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.

Out-of-conference games include Syracuse in Atlanta and home games against ETSU, UAB and New Mexico State.

According to KFord Ratings, this schedule would result in an expected 8.5 wins for the average No. 12 power-rated team in the history of his model. You can compare that to Arkansas, the team with the toughest schedule, who has an expected 6.5 wins for the No. 12 team.

Ironically, Tennessee is the No. 12 team in his power-ratings from the preseason. This is the seventh-highest rated SEC team in that projection. He ranks the Vols' offense as No. 33 and defense as No. 6 in the country.

KFord predicts UT will win 5.1 games in SEC play this year, as well. He gives Tennessee a 1% chance to go 8-0, 10% chance to win seven games, 37% chance to win six and 71% to win five. The model gives the Vols a 90% or better chance to win at least four of its conference matchups.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.