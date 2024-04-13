Drew Beam leads Tennessee baseball to series win over LSU
It was a pitching duel in Knoxville and Drew Beam got the last laugh.
Tennessee baseball took down LSU 3-1 on Saturday to claim the series.
This came on a marvelous outing by Beam who gave up eight hits but limited the Tigers (22-14, 3-11 SEC) to just a single run that was ultimately unearned as a throwing error pushed it across.
He also punched out five batters while walking three in the outing that reached 106 total pitches and 6.2 innings.
Behind him, the Vols (29-6, 9-5) used Andrew Behnke and Nate Snead entered to close things out. They allowed just one hit and no runs as they closed out the game.
On the other side, it was Luke Holman getting the ball for LSU. He had a strong outing allowing no hits through five innings before he was chased on just one hit. It was Dylan Dreiling's two RBI single off reliever Griffin Herring that was the difference.
This timely hit was key as Tennessee reached base on hits just five times. Billy Amick hit a home run in the eighth to add insurance.
6,155 fans were in attendance breaking the single-game school record.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6. Dean Curley (R) - SS
7. Dalton Bargo (L) - DH
8. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
9. Cannon Peebles (S) - C
RHP - Drew Beam
LSU
1. Jared Jones (R) - 1B
2. Tommy White (R) - 3B
3. Aston Larson (L) - RF
4. Mac Bigham (R) - LF
5. Hayden Travinski (R) - DH
6. Michael Braswell III (R) - SS
7. Paxton Kling (R) - CF
8. Steven Milam (B) - 2B
9. Alex Milazzo (R) - C
RHP - Luke Holman
HOW IT HAPPENED
LSU struck first in the second inning after coming up empty-handed in the first with Tommy White thrown out at second following a single that would've loaded the bases. This time, it was a throwing error from Amick at third on a bunt attempt that pushed across the first run of the game.
In the bottom of the second, the Vols put two in scoring position with one out but couldn't take advantage. This left the Tigers with the one-run lead after two.
It wasn't until the sixth inning that Tennessee was able to get a hit, though. Blake Burke singled before Amick doubled to put the pair in scoring position with one down.
LSU pitcher Holman was pulled with two down and reliever Herring allowed a single to Dr which pushed the Vols on top 2-1.
Beam retired two more batters in the seventh before Behnke entered and wrapped up the top of the seventh.
Then, it was Snead who got the ball in the eighth. He went 1-2-3 before Amick hit a solo shot in the bottom of the frame to add an extra run of insurance.
Snead finished things off in the ninth to secure the series win.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Dreiling puts the Vols on top
2) Amick adds insurance
3) Curley saves a hit
Tennessee will go for the sweep on Sunday with the final match set for 3 p.m. ET.
Then, the Vols will host Bellarmine on Tuesday before traveling for a weekend slate with Kentucky.
