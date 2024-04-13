It was a pitching duel in Knoxville and Drew Beam got the last laugh.

Tennessee baseball took down LSU 3-1 on Saturday to claim the series.

This came on a marvelous outing by Beam who gave up eight hits but limited the Tigers (22-14, 3-11 SEC) to just a single run that was ultimately unearned as a throwing error pushed it across.

He also punched out five batters while walking three in the outing that reached 106 total pitches and 6.2 innings.

Behind him, the Vols (29-6, 9-5) used Andrew Behnke and Nate Snead entered to close things out. They allowed just one hit and no runs as they closed out the game.

On the other side, it was Luke Holman getting the ball for LSU. He had a strong outing allowing no hits through five innings before he was chased on just one hit. It was Dylan Dreiling's two RBI single off reliever Griffin Herring that was the difference.

This timely hit was key as Tennessee reached base on hits just five times. Billy Amick hit a home run in the eighth to add insurance.

6,155 fans were in attendance breaking the single-game school record.