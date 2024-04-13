Gaston Moore dropped back, scanned the field and heaved a pass to Mike Matthews.

As the first half clock expired inside Neyland Stadium, Moore, who was leading Tennessee's mixed offense of second and third teamers, completed the two-minute drill with a 63-yard touchdown toss to Matthews.

It was the headlining play of the Vols' Orange and White game made by the headliner for the second-straight annual spring scrimmage in Moore, the fourth-year backup quarterback.

"That play, we only had a little bit of time left before halftime and coach called a shot down the field," Moore said. "I just went through my progressions and I saw the safety step down low and Mike Matthews was on top of his defender. He made a great adjustment on catching the ball."

Moore finished 14-of-20 passing for a game-high 147 yards and two touchdowns, displaying his command of a Tennessee offense he was familiar with before he stepped on campus three-and-a-half years ago.

Moore signed with Central Florida as part of the 2020 recruiting class and one season under Josh Heupel before following Heupel to Tennessee as a walk-on in 2021.

"I feel really good," Moore said. "I've been with (this coaching staff) for awhile, learning from great quarterbacks ahead of me. I've just learned a lot and I feel like I'm really comfortable in this offense."

Moore was in a familiar spot a year ago.

Outside of unquestioned starter Joe Milton III, Moore was the only other quarterback in the room with the most experience heading into spring practices before highly touted freshman Nico Iamaleava took over the No. 2 spot behind Milton by the summer.

Now Iamaleavea's backup, Moore has shown to be a capable second option should he be needed. Tennessee's current room also includes four-star freshman Jake Merklinger and walk-ons Navy Shuler and Ryan Damron.

Iamaleava, Moore and Merklinger took a bulk of the reps on Saturday, all three leading multiple scoring drives.

"All in all today out there, (the quarterbacks) handled the mechanics, the game-like situations extremely well. Decisive, accurate for most of the day. A couple of balls were high in the middle of the football field, but all in all, I thought they handled themselves extremely well."

Moore has appeared in seven games over the last three seasons, totaling 10 completions for 72 yards, but limited live-game reps haven't changed his preparation.

Regardless if there is one, two or three spots between him and seeing the field, Moore approaches every rep like he's Tennessee's starting quarterback. For now, he is one play away from that being a reality.

"I honestly try to prepare like I'm the starter," Moore said. "I ask Nico (Iamaleava) all types of questions. Back when Joe (Milton) played, I asked him stuff. So, if my name were ever to be called, I'd be prepared."