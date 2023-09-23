Nothing changed for Dylan Sampson.

Days after not seeing the field in Tennessee's 29-16 loss at Florida, the Vols' sophomore running back walked into the team facility with the same approach that made him a factor in the backfield as a freshman a year ago.

There was some disappointment, but also understanding.

Sampson is the third man in a deep rotation behind Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, both of which split the carries vs. Florida. Sampson leaned on both this week, then ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 45-14 win over UTSA on Saturday.

"(Wright and Small) gave me words. I was in a good, mental mindset but that's what they're there for," Sampson said. "They gave me words of wisdom. That next practice, I did nothing different. I came into the facility, I was talking in practice because it was nothing personal and I know that. It's just my competitive spirit and there was nothing personal about that. My mindset didn't change.

"I don't feel like (the coaches) disrespected me in anyway. I just love this team and playing with my brothers in the running backs room. It's the best in the nation."

Sampson scored four touchdowns in the Vols' season opener against Virginia four weeks ago, but only had eight yards on three carries the following week vs. Austin Peay.

Against UTSA, Sampson was the "hot hand" in the rotation. He gashed the Roadrunners defense and rattled off runs of 44 and 29 yards, one of which went for a score. He gathered in a Joe Milton III shovel pass that went for 20 yards on third-and-6 that set up a third quarter scoring drive.

"Dylan has been the same guy on the practice field," head coach Josh Heupel said. "He's been a good leader in the locker room. Competitive, willing to do whatever to help the team. When he has the ball in his hands, he's done a good job of reading it, delivering blocks, made a backdoor cut tonight as they flow over the top happens. (He's) been really efficient in what he's done. (We're) going to need him as continue to go, too."

Sampson's approach in the week leading up to his best performance to date is an example of his quick rise in the program.

On the field, an impressive freshman campaign elevated Sampson's standing in the running backs' room with the potential to move up. Off the field, he was impacting in a different way, earning a spot on the teams' leadership council at just 19-years-old.

His response to not playing against Florida showed why.

"(Sampson) is mature for his age," Milton said. "He's the type of guy that can give you energy no matter what, no matter how young he is. He is part of the leadership council group, so that shows the maturity in him and what his parents and his family did for him to help him grow to become a man early."