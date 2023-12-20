Early Signing Day Profile: 4-star OL William Satterwhite
Tennessee's highest rated offensive lineman in the 2024 class has officially signed.
William Satterwhite put pen to paper on Wednesday during Early Signing Day.
Here's what you need to know on the signee.
BIO
About him
Info
|
Home town
|
Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
|
Position
|
OG
|
Height
|
6-foot-5
|
Weight
|
290
|
Offered
|
Feb. 6, 2023
|
Committed
|
July 7, 2023
|
Signed
|
Dec. 20, 2023
ANALYSIS
Satterwhite enters college with no lack of size. He played at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds in his senior year.
While being versatile in high school, he projects as a guard at the next level.
In pass protection, Satterwhite does an effective job protecting his quarterback. He displays sound technique while helping form and hold the pocket.
Where he makes his highlights is in the run game, though. The lineman isn't afraid to use his size to dominate defenders leading to pancake blocks and drives down the field. His impressive agility at his size help in this aspect and make him a possible candidate to pull, as well.
HIGHLIGHTS
