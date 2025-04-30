Tennessee basketball reportedly losing assistant Rod Clark to Indiana

Vols assistant Rod Clark has taken an assistant coach job at Indiana , ending his tenure with Tennessee, according to a report from Mike Wilson of Knox News.

Tennessee basketball is losing one of its top assistant coaches and recruiters.

On top of his role as an assistant coach on the floor, Clark showed his prowess as an elite recruiter while in Knoxville. This included two massive additions through the transfer portal in Dalton Knecht and Chaz Lanier.

“We had an opportunity to be very selective in making this hire, and I couldn’t be more excited about adding Rod to our staff,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said when Clark was hired. “We weren’t the only high-major program who wanted him, but thankfully he wanted to be at Tennessee. He fits everything we prioritize in our program culture, and I know he is going to connect with our players in a special way.”

Prior to his time with the Vols, Clark was an assistant inside the state of Tennessee with Austin-Peay. This was from 2020-21.

Before that, he was an assistant with Illinois-Chicago from 2019-20.

He also coached future Vol Kennedy Chandler at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) as an assistant coach. He coached Shaq Harrison, Tyrese Maxey and Drew Timme, as well.

Clark now joins first year Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries at Indiana. DeVries was formerly the coach at West Virginia and Drake.

Other coaches alongside Barnes on the staff are associate head coach Justin Gainey, assistant coach Gregg Polinsky, assistant coach Brian Lentz and assistant coach Lucas Campbell.