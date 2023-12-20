Here's what you need to know on the signee.

The Salem running back is bringing an arsenal to Rocky Top. Lewis is a hard running physical runner that also possesses legit track speed that has brought forth multiple state titles.

Lewis can run between the tackles and pick up the tough yards, bounce outside and force a defense to chase and is also effective in the passing game. No matter if it's catching out of the backfield or lining up as a wide out, the results are nearly the same.

Lewis is one of the more all-around skilled backs in this class and has solid size coming in as a freshman. As the featured back and only true running back in the class, this adds to the young stable that is set to take over in the future with guys like Cam Seldon and Khalifa Keith.

The Vols are set to have an elite backfield for years to come.