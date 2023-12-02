He is ranked as the No. 2 snapper in the country by Kohl's Kicking and took a visit to Knoxville recently. VolReport caught up with the elite prospect to detail the trip.

Tennessee is aware of this and has a long history of terrific special teams play. Possibly helping continue this trend is 2025 long snapper Hunter Solwold .

While most members of a special teams unit go unnoticed, the tiniest aspects that go into the operation must go perfectly.

Solwold's Nov. 4 visit was unique in the fact that he has family in Knoxville. His uncle was able to join him at the game due to the proximity.

"I have family in Knoxville," said Solwold. "My uncle joined us at the game. It would be such an honor to be a part of Vols football. I sure felt a great connection all the way around."

That's not where his family's relationship to Tennessee ends, though. Solwold's father, Mike Solwold, spent time from 2001-2005 in the NFL as a long snapper after a standout career at Wisconsin that featured a pair of Rose Bowl victories.

While with the Buccaneers, he snapped to Dave Leaverton, a former Vols punter who played in the 1998 National Title game.

"There are nuances about snapping not only with the mechanics part of it, but also the mental aspect that can really only be taught by a person who has done it at the highest levels of football," said Solwold on his father. "He has been an irreplaceable asset in my development. He actually snapped to Dave Leaverton, former Vols punter, when he was in camp with the Buccaneers."

For the visit, Hunter Solwold was impressed by the atmosphere. He was in town for the Vols' 59-3 win over UConn.

"I was so excited to attend a Vols game day experience and it was very memorable," said Solwold. "Everything about the atmosphere was fantastic. What an exciting, top-notch environment and Vols fans are amazing."

Before and after the game, Solwold was able to meet with the coaching staff. He enjoyed the hospitality they showed him.

He also took note of the relationship the coaching staff has with the current players on the roster. During the course of the game, he could tell the connection was positive.

"I really enjoyed meeting with the coaches and also watching the connection they have with players during the game," said Solwold. "UT made me feel welcomed positive. The program is very special.

"The coaches took time to meet with us before and after the game. They were very personable and inviting."

Solwold has taken visits across the country as he narrows down which schools he is seriously interested in. This includes Virginia Tech, Alabama, Clemson, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Temple and Virginia.