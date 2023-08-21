Less than a week before the 2023 college football season begins next Saturday, ESPN released its latest round of rankings and predictions according to its Football Power Index.

Tennessee—which was ranked No. 10 and No. 12 in the preseason USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, respectively—was ranked 12th per the FPI with a win total of 8.1 games with 4.0 losses.

Developed in 2013, the FPI is a rating system that measures college football teams' strengths and predicts their game and overall season outcomes.

In the initial FPI release in April, Tennessee debuted at No. 12 and was predicted to finished with 8.2 wins and 3.9 losses, a slight change from where the Vols are currently projected.

Tennessee has a convincing 92.9% chance to reach a bowl game (six wins) for the third-straight season but just a 4.3% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The Vols chances of winning the SEC East is 9.1% and 2.7% to win the conference championship game in December.

Tennessee was the fourth highest ranked team from the SEC behind No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Vols' league opponents Florida (18) and Texas A&M (19) also made the top 25 with Kentucky finishing just outside at No. 28 overall.

Alabama and Georgia were the favorites to play in the SEC title game with the Bulldogs holding a 42.9% chance to win for third time in seven years.