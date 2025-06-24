Is Tennessee football QB Joey Aguilar properly rated headed into 2025?

It's tough to grade what Tennessee football is getting in quarterback Joey Aguilar.

He has no Power Four, let alone SEC experience, and just has fall camp to get accustomed to everything with the Vols.

With all that being said, are the expectations for Aguilar at UT in the right spot, too high or too low?

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Saturday Down South took a look at every projected SEC starting quarterback to answer that exact question. In the case of Aguilar, the article listed him as properly rated.

"Concerns about Aguilar’s tendency to throw interceptions is warranted," the article said. "Concerns about his ability to learn Josh Heupel‘s offensive system without the benefit of spring practices? Equally valid. There’s talent there, and the Vols made the best of a bad situation once Nico Iamaleava bolted for UCLA, but the narrative around Aguilar’s abilities is fair."

Aguilar is now entrenched in a quarterback battle with freshmen Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre. He'd never guess he'd be in this position headed into spring camp, though.

After two years at App State, Aguilar transferred to UCLA for his final year of eligibility. After Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal and wound up with the Bruins himself, Aguilar took the former five-star's spot in Knoxville.

Last season with the Mountaineers, Aguilar completed 55.9% of passes for 3,003 yards. He tossed 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a All-Sun Belt honorable mention.

Afterward, he transferred to UCLA to take advantage of the junior college ruling that gave players an additional year of eligibility. However, with Nico Iamaleava leaving UT and headed west, he swapped places with the former five-star and made the move to Knoxville.

Now, he has a short amount of time to adjust to a new school and try to beat freshmen Merklinger and MacIntyre for the starting job at Tennessee.

As a junior with App State, Aguilar completed 63.7% of passes for 3,757 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 picks. This earned him Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Cure Bowl MVP.

He also ran for a total of five touchdowns in his two seasons at App State.

These productive seasons have earned him multiple school records:

— Single-season passing yards (3,757 - 2023)

— Single-season passing touchdowns (33 - 2023)

— Single-season total offense (4,002 - 2023)

— Single-season 200-yard passing games (13 - 2023)

— Single-season pass completions (293 - 2023)

— Single-season pass attempts (460 - 2023)

Prior to his time with the Mountaineers, Aguilar played two seasons at Diablo Valley Community College in central California.

His prep career was at Freedom High School. In his final two years, he threw for 5,575 yards with 59 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a First-team All-Bay 6 those final pair of seasons.