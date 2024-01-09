Tennessee's last outing provided plenty of optimism for next season.

Behind freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the Vols thumped Iowa, 35-0 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando to complete a 9-4 campaign and set the stage for 2024.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Iamaleava, who finished 12-of-19 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown along with three other rushing scores in his first career start, garnered the game's MVP recognition and a resounded defense performance immediately put Tennessee in the conversation for next season's expanded College Football Playoff.

Following Michigan's 34-13 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game late Monday, ESPN released its way-too-early rankings for the 2024 season.

Tennessee was one of eight SEC teams to make the cut, coming in at No. 17.



Georgia took the No. 1 spot, followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 8 Missouri, No. 14 LSU and No. 15 Oklahoma.

The reasoning for the Vols' early expectations go beyond quarterback. Iamaleava will have a number of pieces to work with in his first full season as the starter. Veteran wide receiver Bru McCoy recently announced his return after missing much of the season with injury.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Looking at incoming and outgoing transfers for Tennessee's 2024 opponents

Squirrel White will be in his third season in the offense and Tennessee added more experience in Chris Brazzell II, who was Tulane's leading receiver in 2023 along with incoming five-star Mike Matthews.

Up front, starting center Cooper Mays and tackle John Campbell Jr. should offer protection for Iamaleava and a backfield that will feature Dylan Sampson, who rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries in his starting debut.

EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. anchors a defensive front that will also have tackles Omari Thomas and Omarr Norman-Lott back and Tyree West, who totaled four tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss against Iowa on the other end.

Tennessee's linebacking corp loses Aaron Beasley, but Keenan Pili received a medial waiver for a final season after Elijah Herring, Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander stepped into bigger roles in his absence.

The bowl game also allowed the Vols' young secondary to get meaningful snaps after several players transferred, including multiple starters in December but there could be improvement there with the additions of transfers Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) and Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee State).

Tennessee opens its season against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 at Neyland Stadium.