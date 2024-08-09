Tennessee football is one step closer to the 2024 season with its first fall scrimmage under its belt. After the night inside Neyland Stadium, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media. Here's everything he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Opening statement

"Great, at this point, to get to scrimmage day. Find out a lot about our football team. Excited to go watch the video here tonight and get them in the building tomorrow. Great to be under the lights here inside of Neyland Stadium and tonight we had a bunch of families that were out watching their sons go compete. So, it was a lot of fun just hanging out with them a little bit before we got started with warmups and a great night for Tennessee football."

On who he liked on offense

"I thought DeSean Bishop had a really nice night. Efficient, effective, ran hard. Thought he did a really nice job. I thought our wide outs did a good job of operating. Chris Brazzell, obviously Squirrel. But seeing Chas and Kaleb out there competing, playing extremely well. I thought the quarterbacks operated really well for almost the entire night. So, it was good work."

On what he saw from TE Ethan Davis

"Ethan did a really nice job there. The tight ends in general handled themselves really well. Just from where we finished spring ball, how we started training camp to tonight, just continued growth from that entire group. Ethan Davis made some really nice plays over the middle of the football field. Excited about what he’s done, but also what that entire group has done."

On the back-and-forth between the offense and defense

"There’s going be give and take or hopefully, there’s give and take. In particular, though, I thought our defense played extremely hard, played really physical. Early in the scrimmage, did a great job on third downs. Front four, relentless. Thought our secondary played really well early in the scrimmage, as well. Really pleased with how they started."

On WR Nathan Leacock

"Injured during a good amount of spring ball, hampers a little bit of his development. His growth through the summer but how he started here in training camp. Catching the ball extremely well tonight. He did a really nice job playing wide receiver. Efficient, makes his plays after the catch as well. And then special teams, did a really nice job early in the scrimmage when we were in special teams."

On what he liked about the secondary

"One, they’ve been great for the seven days before we got to the scrimmage tonight. Compete extremely hard, take coaching, they’ve made plays, they learn from mistakes. Their athleticism tonight, played some really tight coverage down the field. Just within the game, the subtle details that allow you to play it at a really high level. In particular corners tonight, I thought they did a really good job."

On using the new in-helmet communication

"We had a trial run with all the changes inside of college football. The headset communication, we’ve been using that at practice, as well. Tonight, that was really pretty seamless. We used the iPads on the sideline, as well. Tried to structure in some timeouts where we got a chance to figure out how we’re going to use it, operate it, all the logistics that go with it, which there’s a lot more than than we would think."

On how QB Nico Iamaleava looked in the red zone

"I thought he looked good throughout the course of the night. Just decision making, body position. There is going to be some throws that he is going want back, but he played really well."

On Jourdan Thomas' injury, freshman Boo Carter at STAR

"I haven’t talked to you since Jourdan’s injury, I think, and hate it for him. A non-contact and that’s a guy that’s just steadily grown inside of our program. As a player, as a person off the field, as a leader inside of our room. It’s a tough thing about this game and he’s handled it with a ton of maturity. Just being in the building, being around, being out here tonight with the guys. It matters to him. The guys care about him in a great way, too. So, it gives other guys opportunities. "Boo’s played really well. I thought the last couple days even leading into the scrimmage have been his best day just within the scope of what we do defensively. Playing within the framework of that and making plays at the same time. He’s a young guy that needs to and will continue to get better every day but he’s a dynamic playmaker."

On freshman RB Peyton Lewis

"First time for contact since coming back off of the injury. Young player, you would expect it, but it’s happened for him, he’s gotten better and more comfortable absolutely every single day. Tonight, a lot of really good things. Playing with great pad level. There’s some runs that he’ll have an opportunity to grow from, as well."

On the offensive line's availibility

"Listen, vets in the NFL play, too, you know what I mean? There’s a ramp up and a build up to be ready to go play. Some of the guys that have missed the last couple days gotta get back and get some of that work. Whether it’s got to necessarily be a scrimmage, depends a little bit on the player and the amount of time that they’ve had on task. The balance for myself, our coaching staff is always to have these guys ready to go play. They got to grow as players. They got to be prepared for the opening kickoff in the schedule that we’re gonna play. At the same time, have them as fresh and healthy and ready to be for the duration."

On the offensive line's depth

"As a program, we want that and we need that. Everybody here, our fan base understands, how we took this program over and how we’ve had to have a really detailed plan in managing the space that we had to navigate. We are creating more depth but this is a long season. Inside of this league, you get into league play, you got to have multiple guys ready to go. And so it’s been important to us this off-season. I’ve stated that this off season. We’ve also talked about that in previous years, too. It’s just being able to build to that depth."

On the structure of the scrimmage

"This one, there’s some special teams for us at the very beginning. We get some drives, we get some coming out, we get some short yardage and operate ones, twos and threes and let them go play. Tonight was unique because it was the first time for iPads on the sidelines. So we adjusted and tried to create TV timeouts where you had an opportunity to do that between our sets."

On how clean the scrimmage was

"I mean there were some yellow hankies on the field. I didn’t yell at the officials, tonight. I thought the officials actually did a great job on the back end of the scrimmage talking to our football team about some of the things that they saw. It was a really pretty clean scrimmage for scrimmage one. Communication, personnel, there weren’t any issues with any of that. There’s some playing penalties that we gotta get smarter at. That’s always the case at this point and gotta learn how to play extremely hard but play it with great technique and know when the play is over and get yourself in a position to where you don’t hurt the team."

On a lot of the players used to using iPads in-game in high school

"I’m more concerned about the coaches than I am the players, to be honest. It’s a better tool than somebody having to draw something up on the whiteboard. Visual learners, always. It’ll be a good tool as long as you use it the right way as a coach."



On who else is stepping up at STAR

"Christian Harrison has done a really nice job. We've got multiple guys that can bounce around from the safety position to the STAR. So, we gotta continue to build our guys in the secondary, but again tonight, really pleased with what they did."

On QBs Jake Merklinger and Gaston Moore's perforance

"Both of them did a great job operating the offense but they really have all training camp. Merk’s a young guy, continues to get better every single day. He has great confidence. He works extremely hard at it. He’s got a really good energy in the huddle. His demeanor is really positive. "Gaston just has done a really efficient job. Tonight, made some really nice throws out on the run. He’s done that all through training camp. He’s taken pretty good care of the football throughout the course of training camp, too. So I’m pleased with the development of those guys."

On RB Dylan Sampson

"D-Samp wasn’t in the scrimmage tonight. We held him out of the scrimmage."

On DB Will Brooks

"A guy that’s played a lot of football for us. He’s been out on defense, obviously, his role on special teams. A guy that’s a leader inside of that secondary room. He’s played really well and he's gonna play a lot of football for us."

On RB DeSean Bishop

"A year ago, before he got hurt, really liked how he was flashing in practice and early in the scrimmage. He’s very consistent. Really proud of how he’s rebounded from the injury. Just his continued growth as a person, the way that he approaches every day he comes into the building. He’s got great vision, great pace. He does a really good job of using the blockers in front of him and setting those blockers up. Ran with great pad level tonight, got pad under pad."