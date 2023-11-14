It's not just any SEC opponent coming to Knoxville this Saturday. Instead, Tennessee is set to face two-time reigning National Champion Georgia. The Vols haven't taken down the Bulldogs since 2016 but hold a win-streak inside Neyland Stadium dating back to the 2021 campaign. With the opportunity to knock off undefeated Georgia, Tennessee's coaches and players gave their thoughts on the Bulldogs this season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

HC - JOSH HEUPEL

If playing Georgia at home helps the team move on: "I think no matter what you do the previous week, you have to put the game behind you. Certainly, we understand the quality of the opponent that is coming to town this week. Our guys understand who they are and what they are about and the way they are going to play. It'll be a great test for us." On how Georgia looks this year compared to last year: "They've got really good players across the board. Defensively: thick, strong and athletic up front. They can run, they cover extremely well on the back end, they don't miss tackles. You see them in close quarters and in open space, they tackle extremely well. Offensively, they've got dynamic playmakers. A few of those guys are just getting back and getting truly healthy right now, but the quarterback is playing extremely well. Really efficient, been accurate. He's done a really nice job."

RB COACH - JERRY MACK

On why Georgia has such a good run defense: “The number one thing that stands out is the ability to rotate so many different people at the line of scrimmage and on that front seven. When you look at their defensive line and look at their linebacker core, the biggest thing is there are constant new bodies. As we go through all the film for the year, there’s always a new line backer, a new d-lineman. They also do a really good job of shedding blocks. Those guys do a good job of two-gapping and playing through the defender and making sure they shed and get to the ball carrier. Obviously, the speed is something that jumps out at you, as well. Across the board, all those guys can run." On Georgia linebackers and if Jamon Dumas-Johnson can't play: “Really physical, a really physical bunch. Not only just those two guys but the entire group of linebackers. They’re active, they’re athletic. They do a great job of flying to the football in pursuit and then when they get there, they know how to finish plays. When you play a team like Georgia, one thing is, it’s going to be tough to get yards after contact because they are so physical. They are so strong. That’s going to be a great challenge to guys like Jaylen Wright, Jabari (Small) and Dylan (Sampson) to make sure they have great pad level and are making sure they continue to drive their feet on contact because those linebackers at Georgia don’t want to give you anything. They’re stingy and we have to do a great job of matching that intensity.” If there's a difference between Georgia's starting and reserve linebackers: “No. I feel like you stick one of them in and they all look about the same. They’re all flying around.” On Georgia's presnap looks on the defensive line: “A lot of that is on the quarterback position. Just to make sure he gives the offensive line time to go ahead and ID the fronts like he’s supposed to. A big part of that is on the quarterback but as a running back position, we have to make sure that when they do stem, we have to understand how the fits change a little bit. How the protection rules may change some if they do decide to stem. Really more about just when we start a drive and also, too, when it’s a potential clock stopper sometimes, we have to make sure we see the movement and are still alert of our presnap keys.”

LB COACH - BRIAN JEAN-MARY

On Georgia's pass protection: “They’ve only given up I think nine sacks through 10 games. One, I think their offensive line does a tremendous job. They have really good players up front and (Carson Beck) is really good with the ball in hand. He knows when to get rid of it. He recognizes pressures and he’s athletic enough to get out of the pocket and extend plays which is something that obviously teams are going to struggle with because of the athletes that they have on the perimeter. When you go with the tight ends, wideouts and even the running backs in the passing game, he has some great outlets and he can extend plays and recognizes defense’s intentions presnap. I think it all starts with him. He’s doing a really good job.” On why Tennessee is so good against defending Brock Bowers, Georgia tight ends: “You said that, I didn’t. To me, he’s one of the better tight ends. I’ve been doing this for a long time, he’s one of the better tight ends I’ve seen in person and on video. The natural pass catching ability. The ability to separate is as good as most wide receivers. I’m not going to sit here and say we designed a defense to try and slow him down. I don’t think anybody can, but I think the targets come as the offense sees to target him. I think Georgia has won two National Championships for a reason because they adjust to what defenses are doing. Give them all the credit in the world. (Brock Bowers) came back against Ole Miss last week and was able to catch a touchdown pass. Didn’t look like he skipped a beat. If you ask anybody on our defense, we know how talented he is and our hope is to contain him. I’ll never sit here and say we were able to stop him. I think that’s a credit to what Georgia does that they’re going to take what defenses are giving them and they have talented players at a bunch of different spots that they can attack defenses in different ways.” On Georgia's running backs: “Very, very talented group. I thought they probably had one of their better performances. I know they have been banged up and have had a couple different guys in the backfield. I thought they played a complete game last week against Ole Miss. I thought (Kendall) Milton really looked like he’s starting to bounce back. I know he was a little dinged up but he had some real explosive runs. And I’ve been saying since last year that I think that Daijuan Edwards kid doesn’t get enough credit for how well he runs the ball. You can tell there’s a high trust factor with him. They put him in in critical situations and he does an unbelievable job of one cut and making the first guy miss. They’ve had a high standard at running back these last couple years and I don’t see any difference this year.”

DL - KURROTT GARLAND

On playing Georgia: "I think that Georgia is a pretty good team. They're pretty tough, but I feel like if we can carry our mentality, our focus, make sure we're more honed into our upcoming game. We should be ready for them."

TE - JACOB WARREN

On having three catches against Georgia last year: "Being totally honest, I don't remember. Each week, super individual. Starting today, I'll go in and watch the film. We'll see how they guard us. We'll see how they guard tight ends in the past that are similar to our skill level and our skill set and the routes that we run and the different things. It'll just be a matter of watching film and understanding the opponent better than he knows me. Hopefully, get the opportunities to go out there and make plays. At the end of the day, we'll do whatever needs to be done. I think that's kind of been the motto of the tight end group this year. Just being guys, that whatever we're called upon to do, we're going to do it to the best of our abilities."

DL - BRYSON EASON

On what stands out about Georgia's offensive line: "They have some big dudes. They're a real good coached up group. We've been hearing all week that they're good and coached up. We really just trying to get prepared for those guys. Attack them before they can attack us. Get them off different levels. Things like that."

WR - SQUIRREL WHITE

On what he sees from Georgia's defense: "They're very tough. They rally to the ball quick. They play some good coverages. Their d-line is pretty good. We just have to come out and play our game at the best level." On being recruited by Georgia and if he considered the Bulldogs: "At the time, yeah. But I chose to come to come to Tennessee, so, yeah."



OL - COOPER MAYS