Everything Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said to begin spring camp

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With Tennessee football beginning its spring slate of practices, Vols coach Josh Heupel met with the media. Here's everything he said in his opening press conference. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Opening statement

Great to get on the grass here as we start spring ball. The guys have had really good winter. A bunch of new guys, 27 new guys, 23 freshmen inside of the program. A lot of young guys just on our roster in general and probably what they’ve done, just strength and conditioning, build-up, the lead-up to spring ball. Starting to get a grasp of what we’re doing on the football side, as well. Today is day one. As you would expect, great energy. Guys playing hard, too. There’s going to be a bunch as we go back and watch the tape. It’s the beginning part of the journey. And challenged those guys after practice, man, it’s about consistent growth. It’s about not making the same mistake twice and learning how to play the way that you have to. And that starts with effort, attitude and playing tough. And we’ll continue to grow on the smart side of it as we continue to go through spring, but in the lead-up to kickoff, as well. But really proud of what they’ve done in the beginning part, the first quarter of our offseason here as we kick off the second with spring ball. Excited about where we’re going.

On freshman QB George MacIntyre

This is the beginning stages for a young quarterback. So recognizing signals, how to communicate, outside the line of scrimmage when we’re in tempo, dead-ball situations, the huddle, the sideline, learning how to control and command all of those things. You work on that in the lead-up, but once you get helmets on and we’re out on the grass, it’s a little bit different. Today he did a really good job understanding structure of defenses. Where are you taking your eyes? So that’s pre-snap, post-snap. And then your fundamentals, got to play into being consistent, giving yourself a chance to be accurate with the football once you make a sound decision. Man, I just listed off a lot of things that got to happen. It’s Day 1. I like what he did today, but there’s going to be a lot of growth here through spring ball. I always say this to our young guys, first time out on the practice field with us as you start spring ball and the first five days, man, it’s happening fast, right? The calls, formation recognition, the speed of the game, it’s all faster. Second five, you try to find your groove and if you’re doing it right, by the time you get to the end of spring ball, you’re a dramatically different football player than you were at the beginning. So, just to understand that you just got to continually invest and you’ll reap the rewards as you go through the process.

On having a young roster

I do feel like, first of all in college football, there’s always a cycle. And typically you end up having a bunch of young guys on your roster. That’s been the case for us since we’ve been here. This group of young guys have been really mature. I’m just talking about their approach, how they’ve handled offseason workouts, to what daily life looks like as a college athlete. The extra things that they got to do to give themselves a chance to be prepared for day one out on the practice field, let alone what’s coming as we continue to grow through the spring. It’s been a really positive group. They’ve blended into the culture, the expectations of accountability, building trust and how we attack everything that we’re doing. They’ve handled that really well. There’s a bunch of young guys on our roster and when you go through spring ball, man, it’s about fundamental development. It’s about technique. It’s about learning how to play from snap to whistle. It’s learning how to reset from play to play. There’s a ton of growth that has to happen, but we have a ton of growth that we got to take them through and it starts with all of those things that to get them to where they need to be. And we don’t kick off until, I don’t know what the date is, but September, there’s a long journey that we got to go through and they got to grow through that.

On early enrollees being more prepared than past years

I don’t know that I necessarily feel that way. I think the amount of mid-years, compared to a decade ago, that you have helps them get comfortable and assimilate to what’s going on as a collective group vs. maybe five guys that were coming in at that time. It feels like they’re with their class, which I think is a positive thing for them. The process that we go through during the winter I think helps give them a chance to continually grow into the lead-up of spring ball where day one it is day one in helmets, but they feel like they’re prepared for that moment, too.

On 5-star freshman OL David Sanders Jr.

Man, super smart kid that's very engaging, very personable. He has a great family. Cares about the guys around him. He’s had great work habits. Since he arrived, continued to grow. There’s a lot of growth for him and every young guy that has come onto our roster. He’s put on weight, got to continue to do that, continue to grow into his frame, but he’s got great athleticism.

On having an offensive line without Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins

Like what we’ve done inside of that room, the portal additions that have experience and years in college football. Body types that we like. Both smart guys as far as their ability to process information at the o-line position. I’m excited, once we get to the pads, you tend to find out a whole lot more about the guys up front. Becomes real football, but really excited about them. The young players that we’ve added over the last couple of cycles inside of that position room. Really excited about their growth and development. Physically there’s still a lot of that left out there for them as we continue to grow through our offseason before we kick off or get to training camp. Excited to see them grow on the football field fundamentally in technique in the cycle of college football. We’ve been fortunate to have Coop, and you mentioned Spraggs, for a long time. But that’s the great thing about college football, too, is your roster changes and it’s exciting to have young guys that got to grow into it and take control and battle and fight and find out who’s going to be ready to play at a championship level.

On adding Seth Littrell to the staff

Always at the end of the day trying to make, just like you do in the recruiting process, make your roster as strong as you can. Try to do the same thing with your staff and the addition of Seth. But the other guys that we’ve hired, really excited about the experience that they have, the success that they’ve all had. My relationship with Seth I think makes it easy in the transition as far as, man, he’s going to be straightforward with me and be able to bounce ideas off of me. Just having sat in that chair as a head coach, too. And, so, excited about having him and the other guys here as we start spring ball.

On the wide receiver room

Opportunity exists and really like the group, their physical traits. They’re big, they’re long, athletic, really intelligent football guys, really mature. They grasp onto what we’ve given them up until this point in a really, really good way. So they did a really nice job out there, made some plays. So excited about that group.

On the center position

Command and control of what we’re doing offensively, understanding defensive structures, the ability to communicate at a really high level and get all five guys on the same page. That includes your tight ends and running backs, too. Coop has done a really good job for a really long time here. We were fortunate to have him for a while, but we got a lot of guys that we have great belief in. They've got to continue to grow as players, but a ton of competition at that position, as well. It’ll be multiple guys that are putting their hands on the ball and playing the center spot, but I think there’s really good competition at all the spots that we’re continuing to grow inside of that room.

On having a spring game when others aren't

That’s not just the tradition of it. I do love the spring game. Opportunity for our fans to be here inside the stadium, but it’s usually a great environment on campus that day. I think it’s important in particular for our young players to get a taste of what it’s going to be like in the fall to play in front of a crowd, a big stadium. We open up on the road this year. You don’t want that to be the first time that they’ve played in front of a bunch of people. And so that experience, I think it can create urgency, understanding what it’s gonna feel like as they finish up spring ball, go into summer. End of the day, we've got to accelerate their growth curve. A spring game in those settings is a part of accelerating their growth.

On what he wants to see from Nico Iamaleava this off-season

Command and control of what we’re doing offensively, better with his eyes, fundamental position to be accurate with the football, leadership. It’s the checklist of playing the quarterback position, all of those things. He’s got a chance to continue to get better. Like a lot of what he did. There’s some areas that I was just talking about, that he can be better at. And as a quarterback, a big part of your job is creating urgency for the 10 guys around you to play at a really high level, too. That leadership role, it’s not just verbally. It’s how you’re accelerating the mindset and the growth of guys around you. So all those things play into what he has been working on and what he’s gotta continue to do throughout the course of the offseason.

On sophomore wide receiver Mike Matthews

Mike’s had a really good offseason, just physically continuing to grow into his frame. You know, he’s as healthy as he’s been right now in a long time. Just during the course of the fall, kind of got nicked up early, late in the summer. Kind of re-injured himself a little bit in training camp and kind of fought through the injury, a little bug during the course of the season. In year two for him, growth of control in his mind, how he approaches everything every day, he has really matured in a really good way. And so I’m excited about what he’s done up until this point in the offseason, but really like what he did today on the practice field. We have high hopes and expectations for him.

On balancing coaching and roster control

Man, college football kind of has been this way, I don’t know how many years now, it’s been long enough that I can’t count. When we’re doing ball, it’s about ball. You get to the back end of spring, the portal opens up and then you turn your attention to those things.

On getting back out on the practice field