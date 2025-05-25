Pair of Tennessee baseball players named to SEC All-Tournament Team

Tennessee's Cannon Peebles (5) returns the ball to Tanner Franklin (50) after colliding and tagging Kentucky's Carson Hansen (34) at home plate during an NCAA college baseball game on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As Vanderbilt claims the 2025 SEC Tournament crown, the All-Tournament team has been revealed. This features a pair of Tennessee baseball players who made the cut. Both outfielder Hunter Ensley and catcher Cannon Peebles were selected. Here's why.

Hunter Ensley's SEC Tournament

Ensley started all three of Tennessee's games in center field. Throughout the event, he went 5-for-12 at the plate with two runs and an RBI. This included a double and he drew a pair of walks. His finest game came against Alabama in the Vols' tournament opener. He went 2-for-3 with a run, RBI and two walks. Ensley also put together an impressive defensive showing in center. He made multiple impressive play including one in the loss to Vanderbilt in the semifinals to save a hit. On the season, Ensley is hitting at a .353 clip with 10 home runs, 61 RBI and 42 runs.

Cannon Peebles' SEC Tournament

Peebles started at catcher in all three games for Tennessee. In the trio of games, he went 5-for-11 at the plate. He crossed for three runs and recorded four RBI. He also drew a walk. He was effective at the plate in both wins over Alabama and Texas. He recorded all five of hits hits in that span while going 0-for-2 in the loss to Vanderbilt. On the season, Peebles is hitting at a .250 average with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 27 runs.

Full SEC All-Tournament Team