What Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly said on clinching spot in WCWS

Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly smiles after winning a NCAA super regionals softball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and advancing to the Women's College World Series at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025. Tennessee won 1-0 against Nebraska. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee softball punched its ticket to the program's ninth Women's College World Series appearance. After the game three win over Nebraska, Lady Vols coach Karen Weekly met with the media. Here's everything she said.

Opening statement

"First, I just want to congratulate Nebraska on a tremendous season and being such an incredible opponent. We knew when they won their regional and we won ours and we were gonna match up that, honestly, this was a World Series type game. And that's what you had out there. Two incredible, I mean, the absolute best in our game, pitchers, going at it. I think people probably know about my friendship with (Nebraska coach) Rhonda (Revelle), she's one of my closest friends on this earth. I have a ton of respect for her and the class with which she runs her program and you just love playing an opponent like that, where it's just fierce competition on the field. No shenanigans, just two teams going at it and you saw an incredible fast pitch game today."

On if her head is okay after getting hit with the Gatorade bath

"Oh, I didn't feel that. It's fine, I don't feel much anything. I'm really, really wet and I didn't bring a change of clothes, but that's okay."

On Karlyn Pickens getting out of the fifth inning jam

"You know, I'm just blessed to have a front row seat on this journey with her. And I've said it so many times to anybody who will listen, the talent is incredible, but it's the character, it's the willingness to embrace those moments, to want the ball, to just be the ultimate competitor in those moments. So actually, surprisingly for me, there's a lot of peace in a way, because I just know what she's capable of. And you know what? If they run into something there, I know that she's not gonna go down without a fight. And that's all I think you want as a coach, is we talked about it this morning, play free, no regrets. And I know she's playing free out there and that's all you can ask."

On why this team was able to get back to the WCWS

"Well, I think Ella (Dodge) just touched on it, the energy that connects them and they're very consistent with that. The youth is pretty cool because, you know, between Ella and Emma (Clarke) out there and Saviya (Morgan) and and even some of the young ones that aren't getting the plane time - Amayah Doyle. They're just always in go mode. They're so fun to coach because you have to say woah, not go. They flush mistakes really quickly. They don't dwell on anything. There's no drama. They're just foot on the gas pedal and that's pretty easy to coach. They're gonna make mistakes, but it's always gonna be mistakes of aggression. And I think that's just infused a lot of energy into our team."

On having poor defense on Friday and good defense being a reason they won on Sunday

"Yeah, we certainly don't want to overlook the defense today. The defense was phenomenal. Kinsey's play in center. (Laura) Mealer had a couple of great plays. I'm probably gonna miss something, but though the throw from left field in the first inning. So, Friday night, it was just it was out of character for us. And I think the biggest thing is we talked about that immediately postgame. We said we beat ourselves tonight. You know, Karlyn doesn't walk and hit batters and we don't make mistakes like that. And so we knew that we just had to turn the page. We just had to flush and come into Saturday, knowing that wasn't us, and if we play Lady Vol softball, we got a good chance."

On what she was thinking when Karlyn Pickens got out of the fifth inning jam

"Well, you're thinking about the possibilities. It's the fifth inning, but then you're thinking about, 'Okay, we've got two innings and who's coming up and, you know, what can we manufacture here? How do we need to manufacture it? What are possible pinch-runners you're gonna use pinch-hitters?' So, you're just strategizing as you go. Trying to stay two steps ahead, but obviously, praying that you don't have to get there. Nice to have some insurance on the board, we didn't have it today, but again, (Pickens) did her job."

On what about this team will translate to the WCWS