Despite a slow start to the year while facing stout out-of-conference opponents, Tennesee finished the regular season on a high note. The Lady Vols went 13-3 in SEC play and 21-10 overall. This in-conference production led to the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament and firm control of a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Let's dive into who leads the team in each statistical category with the postseason on the horizon.

Rickea Jackson led the team with 18.9 points per game during the regular season. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

It should come as no surprise that Tennessee's dynamic duo of Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston led the way in scoring. Jackson comes in at 18.9 points per game after a dominating SEC stretch. This was good for the third most in the conference. Horston is right behind her with 15.2 points per contest. This combined 34.1 points made up for 44.2% of the team's average scoring mark. With no other player averaging over 10 points per game, Tess Darby finds herself in third place. The sharpshooter averaged 7.5 points while shooting 41.4% from deep. The majority of her production comes from beyond the arch. Behind the top three scorers, a group of players averaged a handful of points per game. Jillian Hollingshead's strong end of the year resulted in six points. Jordan Walker also finished on a high note leading to 5.4. Karoline Striplin made the most of her starts with five.

Jordan Horston led the team with 6.9 rebounds per game during the regular season. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

On the glass, it was Horston and Jackson leading the way again. Horston grabbed the most on the team with 6.9 rebounds a game. This included seven contests of double-figure boards. Jackson was an offensive rebound machine that totaled six total rebounds per contest. Following Horston and Jackson were forwards Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin. The post players used their frames to box out opponents and come up with boards. Hollingshead managed 4.5 per game. Despite Franklin's smaller stature, she still came up with 3.9 rebounds. However, perhaps most impressive was Walker's 3.6 rebounds per appearance. At just 5-foot-8, the guard has proven to be one of the best rebounders in the SEC. Inch-for-inch there aren't many that can compete with her production.



Jordan Horston, Jasmine Powell and Jordan Walker led the team with 3.3 assists per game during the regular season. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

Throughout the year, Tennessee has used three players as primary ballhandlers. Horston, Walker and Jasmine Powell saw a majority of the time at point guard. This trio of capable passers all tied with 3.3 assists for the team lead. The combined 9.9 assists per game made up for 62.2% of the team's dimes per outing. Beyond the point guards, Jackson also found her way to 1.3 assists per game. She was the only other player to average more than one. Passing isn't necessarily the primary part of her game but the attention she receives on offense leads to open looks for her teammates. With just 15.9 assists being averaged as a team, the Lady Vols come in at a tie for second in the SEC. Outside of the top four, the distribution of assists is widespread amongst the rest of the team.

Jordan Horston led the team with 1.5 steals per game during the regular season. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)

The player that created the most turnovers this year was Horston. This area of her game is a large reason why she's considered a top prospect in the upcoming WNBA draft alongside Jackson. Horston finished with 1.5 steals per night. Behind her is the pesty guard defender, Walker. While guarding the opposing ball handlers, Walker came up with 1.2 steals a game. Besides her and Horsotn, no other player managed more than one. Recording half a steal or more per game were Darby, Jackson, Powell and Sara Pucket. The team as a whole finished No. 11 in the SEC in steals per game.

Jordan Horston led the team with one block per game during the regular season. (Vol Report - Ryan Sylvia)