Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn talks Game 1 win over Tennessee

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello greet each other at home plate before game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee baseball couldn't survive game one of the Fayetteville Super Regional vs. Arkansas. After the Vols fell 4-3, Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn met with the media. Here's what he said. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Opening statement

"What a well-pitched game by both teams. I mean, (Marcus) Phillips, he was throwing that sinker and we were hitting into double plays. We set up some good innings and then he did a great job of pitching his way out of it and he kept it close. And then obviously, they got a big swing and took the lead and then we get a big swing and took the lead. We really had three big swings after a great base runner move with two outs, we score. We scored all of our runs with two outs. And (Charles) Davalan singled, we knew we needed another run or it felt like we did. Left on left and I thought Charles did a great job staying over the pitch and slapping it the other way. But Zach (Root) was outstanding. (Gabe) Gaeckle was outstanding. Just a real pitcher’s duel."

On sending Zach Root out in the seventh inning after an emotional sixth

"Well, we didn’t feel like he was done. We felt like he still had something left and he showed us that he did. As a matter of fact, he could go back out there in the eighth, but he was hitting 95 and we were getting ready to go through their lineup again. I guess we had to go through 7-8-9 and then we were back to the top. We thought, let’s just get Gaeckle in there and get him rolling before we get to the top of that order, because we knew that would be tough."

On if he likes seeing that much emotion from his starting pitcher

"Not really. Not that much. I mean, I want him to stay under control so they can pitch longer. You can only do so much adrenaline. It’s going to end up backfiring on you after a while, but his stuff was tremendous, and, you know, he was just competing like he said. I think probably the crowd got him going a little bit and all that was going on. I like the fact that he could still throw the ball over the plate and spin it and still throw it over the plate. He did a great job. He gave us seven strong innings."

On if he considered telling Ryder Helfrick to take before his home run

"No. We just felt like the ball was flying to left today with the breeze and the wind blowing out. Ryder’s been swinging the bat pretty good. Just give him an opportunity to swing. I don’t remember if he hit the first pitch or the second pitch, or whatever, we weren’t going to give him the take sign."

On if Zach Root playing this well was what he envisioned when he brought him to Arkansas

"I mean, he’s really made a jump. He’s gotten better. Pitching coaches, Coach (Matt) Hobbs have done a great job with him. Zach’s a super competitor and he wanted to get better. I mean, his outing last weekend was outstanding, as well. I feel like that he came here because he felt like he could get better. He wanted to pitch for Coach Hobbs and you know, he’s been everything we were hoping and more honestly."

On what the umpires told him after the emotions flared in the sixth

"Both teams had a warning on them. That was about it."

On having success against Liam Doyle last outing, what they expect this time

"Kind of what you saw this past weekend. I mean, he’ll do anything he can to help his team win. Pitched two different times, started and then came in relief on Monday. He’s going to compete hard, we just got to do a good job. When we get a chance to hit one we got to square it up and he’s hard to square up. So I told our guys to get some rest because we’ll get their best shot tomorrow."

On bouncing back after missed chances

"It was real big. We knew everybody in the stands was thinking the same thing. We left a lot of runners out there, we hit into a double play with the bases loaded, we hit a double play in the first inning. It looks good when you see that they’ve got no hits and we’ve got, what? Six or seven at the time? But we only had a one-run lead and that was because Cam Kozeal made a great read and scored a run for us there. Usually, it comes back to bite you. I feel real fortunate that we scored enough runs and that our pitchers did the job they did."

On if Cam Kozeal scoring had anything to do with a backup catcher in

"No, we talked about who was catching. It’s about what you do when you are practicing and you’re working and you’re getting your basically a slow-type walking lead and you finish on your right leg with your weight forward. You don’t want to be too far down so they pick you off, but if you see something, you’re still in a position to break. He had his weight forward when the ball was in the hitting zone, he gave himself a chance. The ball kicked away and he didn’t hesitate. Even if he would have been out, I wouldn’t have been upset with him if it would have been bang bang because he made a commitment to do it and he did it. He did a great job."

On having back-to-back guys with starter stuff for nine innings

"Whenever you’ve got pitchers like the two guys we threw today, you’re confident that you can keep teams down, even a great hitting team like Tennessee. They did it, so to answer your question, it gives me a lot of confidence. I had no problem when Coach Hobbs and I were talking at the end of seven. I didn’t know exactly what his pitch count was. Root, he says what do you think? I said what is it at? 85, 90? He said 95, I said let’s get him because Gabe is awesome, let him have his turn."

On if Zach Root has had a velo jump

"A lot of times guys this time of year are fading a little bit. He seems to be maybe getting a little stronger. He can reach back and get a little more when he needs it. He doesn’t have to pitch at 96, but he can go to 96 a lot, he can go to 97, maybe a little more. You saw it, but I like the fact that he’s throwing that changeup and that breaking ball for a strike. It keeps you off balance just enough."

On if Gage Wood will start on Sunday