First look at Kim Caldwell's second team with Lady Vols basketball

Lady Vols Basketball Twitter/X (@LadyVol_Hoops)

The Lady Vols are back in Knoxville and holding practices with Kim Caldwell's 2025-26 team. This includes a mixture of returners and newcomers through both the transfer portal and high school ranks. With Tennessee back to hitting the hardwood together, the Lady Vols' social media has been providing a first look at what the team will look like this upcoming season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Who is joining the Lady Vols

To join the returners and attempt to replace the departures, Tennessee has landed three signees out of the portal. Janiah Barker out of UCLA, Nya Robertson out of SMU and Jersey Wolfenbarger out of LSU are set to join the team. Coming in alongside a trio of impressive transfers is the No. 2 freshman class in the country according to ESPNW. Three McDonald's All Americans lead the way via Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil, who all rank inside the top 20. Lauren Hurst and Mya Pauldo also join the squad as four-star recruits inside the top 60.

Who Tennessee is losing

Tennessee's main reason for departure is due to losing eligibility. Jewel Spear, the team's second leading scorer, finished her second year with the program after transferring in from Wake Forest. Samara Spencer, in her first and final year after coming in from Arkansas, is now done after finishing fifth in scoring and first in assists on the team. Sara Puckett, Tess Darby and Jillian Hollingshead, all players who have been around the program for multiple years, are also out of eligibility. Puckett and Darby both played their entire tenure with the Lady Vols while Hollingshead transferred in early in her career from Georgia. The three departing transfers are Avery Strickland, Favor Ayodele and Destinee Wells. All three played sparing minutes with Strickland occasionally getting meaningful minutes in the case of injury or foul trouble. Walk-on Edie Darby is also medically retiring and stepping away from the sport.

Who the Lady Vols return