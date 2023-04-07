Third-ranked Florida homered four times and No. 10 Tennessee struggled to keep pace in a 9-3 series-clinching loss to the Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday.

Starting right-handed pitcher Chase Burns (L, 2-3) struggled early while Florida starter Hurston Waldrep (W, 6-1) struck out nine in 7.0 innings and Tennessee failed to pay off runners in scoring position for the second-straight game.

Florida hit back-to-back singles in the top of the first then loaded the bases on a B.T. Riopelle walk.

Colby Halter drew another walk two at-bats later to plate the unearned run from Wyatt Langford. Matt Prevsek's ground-rule double added two more runs to up the Gators lead 3-0.

Tennessee (21-10, 4-7 SEC) picked up two quick outs in the second but Josh Rivera blasted a two-run home run over the wall in right-center that extended Florida's advantage to 5-0.

The Vols answered in the bottom half with a Zane Denton two-run homer to right to cut into the Gators lead at 5-2, but pitching struggles again caught up with Tennessee in the fourth.

Florida (27-5, 9-2) posted two solo homers in the fourth from Langford and Jac Caglianone to pull ahead 7-2 and Burns was pulled after just 3.1 innings of work. Right-handed reliever Zander Sechrist managed to limit the damage there but he was replaced in the fifth after giving up a Prevesk two-run shot.

In to pinch hit in the seventh, Griffin Merritt doubled to center to score Denton but it wasn't enough. Christian Moore doubled to center and reached third on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth but Tennessee couldn't take advantage, striking out for the 12th time to end the inning.

Tennessee will try to salvage Game 3 on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Vols' RHP Drew Beam (3-1, 2.51 ERA) will get the start on the mound.