Former Tennessee baseball star Christian Moore one step away from MLB debut

Rocket City infielder Christian Moore (7) runs during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park on April 29, 2025.

One of the best players in Tennessee baseball history is on the doorstep of cracking into the MLB ranks. Christian Moore, in his first full professional year and second season as a pro, has been called up to the Angels' Triple-A affiliate. This makes him just one call-up away from being a part of the organization's MLB roster. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Moore is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Angels' system. He was the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 draft. The call-up moves him to Salt Lake where he'll play for the Bees. Until this point, Moore has played for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. There, he notched a batting average of .234 with one home run in 124 at-bats during the 2025 campaign. In his first professional year in the minors, he quickly tore it up. He hit .347 with six home runs in just 101 at-bats through 25 games. This was without much of a break after he helped lead Tennessee to a national title. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello said before SEC Tournament