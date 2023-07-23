News More News
Former Tennessee football players' ratings released in Madden 24

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates after he ran for a first down in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

With preseason starting in August and the NFL's regular season beginning on Sept. 7, many football fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the annual Madden video game.

Madden 24 is set to release on August 15 and promotions for the game have already begun.

This includes releasing the ratings for each player in the NFL. This ranges from superstars who are given 99 overall scores to reserves that go down to as low as 26.

The game also features 30 former Tennessee football players who will be available to control and play as.

Here is the rating for each VFL.

Former Vols' Madden 24 Opening Ratings
Player Team Rating

Alvin Kamara

Saints

86

Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons

85

Trey Smith

Chiefs

82

Joshua Palmer

Chargers

78

Emmanuel Moseley

Lions

77

Cameron Sutton

Lions

77

Jauan Jennings

49ers

74

Darnell Wright

Bears

74

Alontae Taylor

Saints

73

Darrell Taylor

Seahawks

73

Derek Barnett

Eagles

72

Marquez Callaway

Broncos

72

Jalin Hyatt

Giants

70

Shy Tuttle

Panthers

70

Velus Jones Jr

Bears

69

Cedric Tillman

Browns

69

Hendon Hooker

Lions

68

Jakob Johnson

Raiders

68

Byron Young

Rams

68

Matthew Butler

Raiders

66

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Lions

66

Theo Jackson

Vikings

65

John Kelly Jr

Browns

65

Joshua Dobbs

Browns

63

Cade Mays

Panthers

63

Micah Abernathy

Falcons

62

Jeremy Banks

Buccaneers

60

Bryce Thompson

Dolphins

59

Kendal Vickers

Bills

59

Morgan Cox

Titans

28*
* denotes rating of secondary position

At the top of the list is no surprise. Although he has taken a step back in recent years, Alvin Kamara is still one of the best running backs in the NFL. His rating of 86 makes him the 12th highest-ranked running back in the game.

Behind Kamara is another back. The versatile Cordarrelle Patterson comes in at an 85 overall. This puts the recently emerging back as the 14th highest-rated half back.

Next is Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith. After coming off a Super Bowl win, the starting guard has been awarded an 82 rating as he prepares for his third NFL season. He is the eighth-highest rated right guard in the game, as well.

The trio are the only former Vols to reach an 80 overall or better. The remaining 27 Tennessee alums fall below the threshold.

The released ratings also give an insight into what the developers think about the Vols' incoming rookie class.

As the 10th overall pick, Darnell Wright is the highest-rated rookie of the group with a 74 overall. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman come in behind him at a 70 and 69. Hendon Hooker and Byron Young earned ratings of a 68. Finally, undrafted Jeremy Banks made his way onto the list at a 60.

The lowest player out of Tennessee is Morgan Cox. However, the game ranks him as a tight end instead of a long snapper. At his primary position, he earned Pro Bowl honors a year ago with the home-state Titans.

With the released ratings, it is important to note the flaws in the system. Many players are considered to be ranked too high or too low by the general public. The ratings are decided by the "Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors" who give out the initial scores and adjust them as the season progresses.

