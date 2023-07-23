The game also features 30 former Tennessee football players who will be available to control and play as.

This includes releasing the ratings for each player in the NFL. This ranges from superstars who are given 99 overall scores to reserves that go down to as low as 26.

Madden 24 is set to release on August 15 and promotions for the game have already begun.

With preseason starting in August and the NFL's regular season beginning on Sept. 7, many football fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the annual Madden video game.

At the top of the list is no surprise. Although he has taken a step back in recent years, Alvin Kamara is still one of the best running backs in the NFL. His rating of 86 makes him the 12th highest-ranked running back in the game.

Behind Kamara is another back. The versatile Cordarrelle Patterson comes in at an 85 overall. This puts the recently emerging back as the 14th highest-rated half back.

Next is Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith. After coming off a Super Bowl win, the starting guard has been awarded an 82 rating as he prepares for his third NFL season. He is the eighth-highest rated right guard in the game, as well.

The trio are the only former Vols to reach an 80 overall or better. The remaining 27 Tennessee alums fall below the threshold.

The released ratings also give an insight into what the developers think about the Vols' incoming rookie class.

As the 10th overall pick, Darnell Wright is the highest-rated rookie of the group with a 74 overall. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman come in behind him at a 70 and 69. Hendon Hooker and Byron Young earned ratings of a 68. Finally, undrafted Jeremy Banks made his way onto the list at a 60.

The lowest player out of Tennessee is Morgan Cox. However, the game ranks him as a tight end instead of a long snapper. At his primary position, he earned Pro Bowl honors a year ago with the home-state Titans.

With the released ratings, it is important to note the flaws in the system. Many players are considered to be ranked too high or too low by the general public. The ratings are decided by the "Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors" who give out the initial scores and adjust them as the season progresses.