Josh Dobbs will have a huge opportunity on Saturday night.

Dobbs – the former Tennessee quarterback who put together a great career while in Knoxville – is set to make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South championship game.

Dobbs, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft and joined the Titans this season, started against the Dallas Cowboys last week – completing 20-of-39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 27-13 loss.

With Ryan Tannehill sidelined for the remainder of the season and Malik Willis underperforming against the Houston Texans, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has given Dobbs the nod for another week. If the former Vols signal-caller can lead Tennessee to a win over Jacksonville, Dobbs and the Titans – who have lost six straight games – will make the playoffs.

Dobbs spent four seasons at Tennessee from 2013-16, totaling 7,138 passing yards and 53 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. The quarterback also rushed for 2,160 yards and 32 more scores while directing the Vols' offense.

The Titans and Jaguars are set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday on ESPN.