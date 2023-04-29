Two former Tennessee players have found NFL homes through free agency.

After missing out on the 2023 NFL Draft—which wrapped up on Saturday—offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and tight end Princeton Fant agreed to free agent deals to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

The news was first reported by Austin Price at On3.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Carvin played five seasons at Tennessee, starting 13 games at left guard last season where he allowed just one sack.

He joins former Tennessee teammate and offensive lineman Trey Smith who has played the last two seasons with the Chiefs and was a sixth round selection in the 2021 draft.

Fant flashed his versatility in Josh Heupel's offense over the last two seasons. As a sixth-year senior in 2022, Fant accounted for nine total touchdowns with five coming on the ground, three receiving and one passing.

Tennessee had five total players drafted in the first three rounds.

Right tackle Darnell Wright was the highest pick, going 10th overall to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected in the third round as the 68th overall pick to the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was selected 73rd by the New York Giants and Cedric Tillman was right behind him as the 74th pick to the Cleveland Browns.

EDGE rusher Byron Young was the last Vol taken at No. 77 by the Los Angeles Rams.