With the NFL Draft taking place over the weekend, Tennessee sent five players to the pros. This featured a first-round pick, four third-round picks and Here is the breakdown of the selections and what it means for their future.

Darnell Wright - R1 (10) Chicago Bears

The first Vol off the board was offensive tackle, Darnell Wright. With the 10th pick in the draft, the Bears selected the former five-star lineman. This pick marked the first time a Tennessee player was selected in the first round since Derek Barnett in 2017. He was the first offensive lineman picked in the opening round since Ja'Wuan James in 2014. He is also the 37th first-round pick in program history. His selection was the highest since Eric Berry was picked fifth in 2010. Wright will now join a Chicago team who is coming off of a 3-14 record — the worst in the NFL. The 10th pick was originally the Panthers' before the Bears traded away their top selection. He now joins the offensive line as a likely day-one starter. He'll be tasked with protecting Justine Fields after his breakout season a year ago.

Hendon Hooker - R3 (68) Detroit Lions

The next Tennessee player to be picked was quarterback Hendon Hooker. After winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year last season, Hooker was largely considered the fifth-best quarterback in the draft class. This came to fruition as he was the fifth signal caller taken off the board. The third-round selection made Hooker the first Vols quarterback to be taken in the draft since Josh Dobbs was picked in the fourth round of the 2017 Draft. He is also the highest quarterback selection from Tennessee since Peyton Manning went first overall in 1998. Hooker joins a Lions squad coming off a 9-8 season that nearly featured a playoff appearance. He'll play behind Jared Goff to begin his career. This is a positive, though as it gives time for Hooker to recover from the ACL injury he suffered late last season. Goff's contract expires following the 2024 season. This gives Hooker two years to learn before likely being asked to start. With young weapons on the roster, he'll have plenty to work with.

Jalin Hyatt - R3 (73) New York Giants

Just a handful of picks following Hooker, his favorite target, Jalin Hyatt, was selected. In his final year at Tennessee, Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award while catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a program-record 15 touchdowns. With the third-round selection, Hyatt is the highest-drafted wide receiver out of the university since Cordarrelle Patterson went in the first round in 2013. The speedy receiver now joins the Giants following their 9-7-1 season. New York earned a spot in the playoffs and took down the Vikings, as well. Hyatt will be a part of a crowded receiver room but one in which he has the opportunity to make a quick impact. Although the Giants host a large number of wideouts, not many project to be in Hyatt's way to playtime.

Cedric Tillman - R3 (74) Clevland Browns

Just a single pick after Hyatt, his partner in the wide receiver room, Cedric Tillman was taken. Tillman was held out for the majority of last season due to an ankle injury suffered in the third game of the year. However, he showed flashes of greatness the prior season for the Vols. The selection marked the first time since 2013 that a pair of Tennessee receivers were taken in the same draft. Tillman will now join a Browns team coming off a 7-10 record and last-place finish in the AFC North. He will enter a wide receiver room with depth that may make his path to playing time a little bit harder than other rookie receivers. However, the opportunity is there for the taking and he will certainly get a shot.

Byron Young - R3 (77) Los Angeles Rams