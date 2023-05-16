The former Tennessee defensive back signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday after a stint in the XFL.

Thompson played three seasons with the Vols, making 28 starts in 32 games and finished with a career eight interceptions and 102 tackles. He was name a freshman All-American in 2018.

As a sophomore in 2019, Thompson started all 10 games he appeared in and didn't allow a touchdown in 325 coverage snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He tied a program record for single-game interceptions with three versus UAB.

After forging his senior season, Thompson signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and played and appeared in eight games over two seasons.

Thompson joined the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL in 2023 and totaled 34 tackles and two interceptions in two games. He earned a camp invite by the Dolphins last week.

Thompson will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.