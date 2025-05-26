Full schedule revealed for Tennessee baseball's Knoxville Regional

The full schedule of first pitch times for Tennessee baseball's Knoxville Regional in the 2025 NCAA Tournament has been released.

The Vols will play their first game of the event with Miami (OH) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Prior to that game, Wake Forest and Cincinnati will meet at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

On Saturday, the pair of losers will meet in an elimination game at noon. The winners will play for a spot in the regional finals at 6 p.m. TV designations for both games are yet to be determined.

On Sunday, the winner of game three and loser of game four will meet in an elimination game at noon. The winner of that match will meet the team who already clinched the regional final at 6 p.m. TV designations for those games are also yet to be determined.

If it goes to a final winner-take-all game of the regional, it will be played on Monday. First pitch time and TV designations for that match are yet to be determined.

If the Vols can survive their regional, they are matched up with the Fayetteville Regional for the super regional stage. If Arkansas wins its regional as the No. 3 national seed, Tennessee would go on the road to play in Fayetteville for a spot in the College World Series. If the Razorbacks are upset, the Vols would host a super regional in Knoxville.

Super regionals are scheduled to be held from Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9. The eight winners will advance to the CWS in Omaha.

In the CWS, it is a two-loss elimination format until just two teams remain. Those pair of teams will face off in a best-of-three series to crown a national champion. The CWS will begin on Friday, June 13. The final series will begin on Saturday, June 21, and be played in consecutive days until the winner is crowned.

Last season, Tennessee went the distance, downing Texas A&M in the finals to hoist its first national championship. The Vols hosted both the regional and super regional stages on their way to Omaha.

In 2023, Tennessee went on the road for the regional and super regional stages to Clemson and Southern Miss, respectively. Despite the road trips, it still pushed its way to the CWS.

The other CWS appearance under Tony Vitello was in 2021 after the Vols hosted a regional and downed LSU in the super regionals in Knoxville. Tennessee has been to seven CWS in the program's history and three under Vitello.