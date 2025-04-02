How Lady Vols signees did in McDonald's All American game

Tuesday night marked the annual McDonald's All American game in Brooklyn, New York.
The top high school prospects for both men's and women's basketball gathered to play in their respective games to highlight the next crop of talent to hit college basketball.
In the match, a trio of Lady Vols earned a spot on the roster. Tennessee's representation was tied for the most of any school with Stanford.
Here's what happened.
GAME RESULT
MIA PAULDO - EAST
After dazzling in the scrimmage the day prior to the game, Mia Pauldo had a strong outing off the bench in the real game. She finished with seven points on 3-for-7 shooting from the field but missed both 3-point attempts. She also connected on 3-of-4 free throws.
The most impressive part of her game was her passing. Pauldo dished out a team-high and tie for game-high seven assists in the match.
She also came down with three rebounds in her 20 minutes on the floor.
DENIYA PRAWL - EAST
Deniya Prawl didn't have the best offensive showing but still left her impact on the game. She shot 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 on 3-pointers to finish with two points.
She helped her team by coming down with seven rebounds. This was the second most of anyone on the team.
She also passed for two assists in her 18 minutes of play.
JAIDA CIVIL - EAST
Also on the East squad was Jaida Civil. She put together a strong all-around game, as well.
Civil finished with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 at the free throw line. She also contributed four assists.
On the glass, she reeled in a pair of rebounds in her 18 minutes of play.
FULL STATS
