How Lady Vols signees did in McDonald's All American game

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East guard Mia Pauldo (3) dribbles the ball against McDonald's All American West guard Emilee Skinner (5)during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. (Photo by Pamela Smith-Imagn Images)

Tuesday night marked the annual McDonald's All American game in Brooklyn, New York. The top high school prospects for both men's and women's basketball gathered to play in their respective games to highlight the next crop of talent to hit college basketball. In the match, a trio of Lady Vols earned a spot on the roster. Tennessee's representation was tied for the most of any school with Stanford. Here's what happened. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

GAME RESULT

2025 Girls McDonald's All American Result Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL East 14 31 21 16 82 West 31 23 25 25 104

MIA PAULDO - EAST

After dazzling in the scrimmage the day prior to the game, Mia Pauldo had a strong outing off the bench in the real game. She finished with seven points on 3-for-7 shooting from the field but missed both 3-point attempts. She also connected on 3-of-4 free throws. The most impressive part of her game was her passing. Pauldo dished out a team-high and tie for game-high seven assists in the match. She also came down with three rebounds in her 20 minutes on the floor.

DENIYA PRAWL - EAST

Deniya Prawl didn't have the best offensive showing but still left her impact on the game. She shot 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 on 3-pointers to finish with two points. She helped her team by coming down with seven rebounds. This was the second most of anyone on the team. She also passed for two assists in her 18 minutes of play.

JAIDA CIVIL - EAST

Also on the East squad was Jaida Civil. She put together a strong all-around game, as well. Civil finished with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 at the free throw line. She also contributed four assists. On the glass, she reeled in a pair of rebounds in her 18 minutes of play.

FULL STATS

2025 Girls McDonald's All American East Stats Player PTS REB AST Hailee Swain 13 4 3 ZaKiyah Johnson 11 4 1 Lara Somfai 4 3 0 Kaelyn Carroll 3 2 1 Aaliyah Crump 5 2 2 Agot Makeer 7 4 2 Mia Pauldo 9 3 7 Jaida Civil 7 2 4 Jaliya Davis 10 8 0 Deniya Prawl 2 7 2 Nyla Brooks 11 4 1