Published Apr 2, 2025
How Lady Vols signees did in McDonald's All American game
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Tuesday night marked the annual McDonald's All American game in Brooklyn, New York.

The top high school prospects for both men's and women's basketball gathered to play in their respective games to highlight the next crop of talent to hit college basketball.

In the match, a trio of Lady Vols earned a spot on the roster. Tennessee's representation was tied for the most of any school with Stanford.

Here's what happened.

GAME RESULT

2025 Girls McDonald's All American Result
Team1Q2Q3Q4QFINAL

East

14

31

21

16

82

West

31

23

25

25

104

MIA PAULDO - EAST

After dazzling in the scrimmage the day prior to the game, Mia Pauldo had a strong outing off the bench in the real game. She finished with seven points on 3-for-7 shooting from the field but missed both 3-point attempts. She also connected on 3-of-4 free throws.

The most impressive part of her game was her passing. Pauldo dished out a team-high and tie for game-high seven assists in the match.

She also came down with three rebounds in her 20 minutes on the floor.

DENIYA PRAWL - EAST

Deniya Prawl didn't have the best offensive showing but still left her impact on the game. She shot 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 on 3-pointers to finish with two points.

She helped her team by coming down with seven rebounds. This was the second most of anyone on the team.

She also passed for two assists in her 18 minutes of play.

JAIDA CIVIL - EAST

Also on the East squad was Jaida Civil. She put together a strong all-around game, as well.

Civil finished with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 at the free throw line. She also contributed four assists.

On the glass, she reeled in a pair of rebounds in her 18 minutes of play.

FULL STATS

2025 Girls McDonald's All American East Stats
PlayerPTSREBAST

Hailee Swain

13

4

3

ZaKiyah Johnson

11

4

1

Lara Somfai

4

3

0

Kaelyn Carroll

3

2

1

Aaliyah Crump

5

2

2

Agot Makeer

7

4

2

Mia Pauldo

9

3

7

Jaida Civil

7

2

4

Jaliya Davis

10

8

0

Deniya Prawl

2

7

2

Nyla Brooks

11

4

1

2025 Girls McDonald's All American West Stats
PlayerPTSREBAST

Aaliyah Chavez

10

3

4

Emilee Skinner

8

5

7

Jazzy Davidson

12

6

1

Grace Knox

5

10

0

Sienna Betts

16

7

2

Brynn McGaughy

17

7

1

Jordan Speiser

2

2

1

Addie Deal

6

3

2

Alexandra Eschmeyer

4

2

1

Aliyahna Morris

10

2

2

Darianna Alexander

4

9

1

Ayla McDowell

10

0

2

