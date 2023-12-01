The college football regular season has come to a close. For Tennessee, it went 8-4 (4-4 SEC) in its slate while taking a step back from the 2022 campaign. Here is how the Vols compared statistically to the rest of the conference. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee totaled 453.5 yards per game in 2023. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Advertisement

By year's end, the Vols had reached an average of 453.5 yards per game. This was good for fourth in the conference. The teams ahead of Tennessee were LSU, Georgia and Ole Miss. They finished with 547.8, 496.4 and 455.6, respectively. Leading the team in yards from scrimmage was Jaylen Wright. He reached a total of 1,154 on 159 touches.

Tennessee ran for 202.6 yards per game in 2023. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

In terms of rushing, just one team had a better mark than Tennessee. The mark of 202.6 yards fell only behind LSU. Right behind the Vols were Auburn with 198.4 and Georgia with 185.6 yards on the ground per game. Leading the way on the ground was Wright. He reached 1,013 yards on 137 carries. Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson were in a close race for second with 475 and 471 yards, respectively.

Tennessee passed for 250.9 yards per game in 2023. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Tennessee's pass attack wasn't nearly as effective as its run game. It earned an average of just 250.9 yards per game in this fashion. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols offer former MTSU DL Marley Cook out of transfer portal This placed the Vols eighth in the conference. They fell behind LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and Florida. Joe Milton III led the way in passing with 2,813 yards through the air. Leading at receiver was Squirrel White who caught 64 passes for 764 yards. Ramel Keyton was second with 591 yards on 32 catches.

Tennessee scored 31.5 points per game in 2023. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)