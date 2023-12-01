Vols offer former MTSU DL Marley Cook out of transfer portal
With the regular season wrapped up, college football players across the country are declaring their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
One of these is former MTSU defensive lineman Marley Cook.
Cook was named to the CUSA Preseason Watch List and Lombardi Award Watch List ahead of the 2023 season. Following the 2022 slate, he earned Honorable Mention All-CUSA and First Team PFF College All-CUSA.
Quickly following his announcement that he would be departing from the Blue Raiders' program, Cook picked up an offer from Tennessee.
Since his decision to leave on Monday, he has also received offers from Ohio State, Cal, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Louisville, Boston College, Miami, Missouri, Liberty, UConn, Houston, Ole Miss, Pitt and Oregon State along with the Vols.
This became the first known offer from Tennessee in this transfer portal cycle.
The interest in Cook stems from his impressive final two years in Murfreesboro.
In 2023, he started all 12 games and was named a permanent team captain by his teammates. He was also named the team's Defensive Lineman of the Week twice while averaging 55 snaps played per game. He totaled 22 tackles, six TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception, as well.
Out of high school, Cook was given a three-star rating by Rivals. Along with MTSU, he received offers from Southeast Missouri State and Northeast Mississippi.
Memphis was also interested by never extended an offer.
To figure out what Cook will bring to whichever school he chooses, I spoke with Austin Lewis of GoMiddle.com to learn more about the defensive tackle.
What makes Cook so intriguing to all the Power-Five schools offering him?
Lewis: "Cook is probably intriguing to all of the P5 schools because good DL are hard to come by. Anytime you get a guy with his size and his experience, it’s worth taking a flyer on."
What will you remember him for at MTSU?
Lewis: "I think he’ll be remembered by teammates and coaches as a leader. Team captain. Over 20 starts in the last two years. He’s a guy that plays tough and plays hard."
Is there anything specific he excels at?
Lewis: "As it translates to UT’s defensive scheme, I think he’s a guy that will plug in at the (3-technique) and cause some chaos in the backfield."
