Quickly following his announcement that he would be departing from the Blue Raiders' program, Cook picked up an offer from Tennessee. Since his decision to leave on Monday, he has also received offers from Ohio State, Cal, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Louisville, Boston College, Miami, Missouri, Liberty, UConn, Houston, Ole Miss, Pitt and Oregon State along with the Vols. This became the first known offer from Tennessee in this transfer portal cycle.

The interest in Cook stems from his impressive final two years in Murfreesboro. In 2023, he started all 12 games and was named a permanent team captain by his teammates. He was also named the team's Defensive Lineman of the Week twice while averaging 55 snaps played per game. He totaled 22 tackles, six TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception, as well. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols redshirt senior DB Warren Burrell to enter transfer portal Out of high school, Cook was given a three-star rating by Rivals. Along with MTSU, he received offers from Southeast Missouri State and Northeast Mississippi. Memphis was also interested by never extended an offer.

To figure out what Cook will bring to whichever school he chooses, I spoke with Austin Lewis of GoMiddle.com to learn more about the defensive tackle.

What makes Cook so intriguing to all the Power-Five schools offering him?

Lewis: "Cook is probably intriguing to all of the P5 schools because good DL are hard to come by. Anytime you get a guy with his size and his experience, it’s worth taking a flyer on."

What will you remember him for at MTSU?

Lewis: "I think he’ll be remembered by teammates and coaches as a leader. Team captain. Over 20 starts in the last two years. He’s a guy that plays tough and plays hard."

Is there anything specific he excels at?