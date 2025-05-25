How to watch Game 3 of Tennessee softball's super regional vs. Nebraska

Tennessee pitcher Amanda Ahlin (88) gestures with the umpire that she is safe during a NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After Nebraska took game one and Tennessee softball responded with a game two win, a winner-take-all game three will decide the Knoxville Super Regional. The final game of the series is set for 2 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The winner punches its ticket to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City as one of the final eight teams remaining. The loser has its season ended. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

The final game of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN. You can also listen live to the Vol Network's radio call at 99.1 FM in the Knoxville area or online here. It will be played in Knoxville at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, the home of the Lady Vols. Game one, won by Nebraska on Friday, was held at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Game two, claimed by Tennessee on Saturday, began at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Parking

Tennessee Athletics released the following information on parking near the stadium: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium 2323 Stephenson Dr. Knoxville, TN 37996 Parking is available for free in lots S14 and C25 adjacent to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium and Regal Soccer Stadium. Reserved bus parking is only available by pre-arrangement from the Event Management office by calling (865) 974-1205. There is no public RV or bus parking in Lee Stadium lots. All fans looking to attend the softball Super Regional should be prepared for traffic congestion. Fans are reminded that parking shuttles will be free and available at the Agriculture Campus all weekend. When Stephenson Drive lots are full, fans will be directed to the free Ag Campus Parking and Shuttles on River Drive.

Game 1: Nebraska 5, Tennessee 2

Tennessee softball began with its back against the wall in the 2025 super regionals with Nebraska. The 7-seed Lady Vols dropped game one of the best-of-three series 5-2 on Friday evening. This forces Tennessee to win consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday to advance to the Women's College World Series. Karlyn Pickens got the ball to start the game for the Lady Vols. She went 3.2 innings, but was touched up. She allowed five runs (just three earned) on four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Behind her, Sage Mardjetko went the rest of the way to allow Pickens to rest up for the remainder of the weekend. She threw 3.1 frames of hitless softball while issuing two walks and striking out one. For Nebraska, Jordy Bahl got the ball. The two-way star dominated, throwing the entire game and only allowing two runs on seven hits. At the plate, Bahl went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Tennessee took Bahl yard once in the game. Sophia Nugent drilled a home run in the second inning to tie the game up at the time. The other run came on a wild pitch.

Game 2: Tennessee 3, Nebraska 2

Tennessee softball survived a narrow affair with Nebraska on Saturday. As a result of the 3-2 win, the Lady Vols have forced a game three of the Knoxville Super Regional. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the Women’s College World Series. Pickens got the ball for Tennessee and dominated. She broke her own record for fastest pitch in softball history at 79.4 mph. She threw the entire game while allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 11. At the plate, it was a first inning homer from Ella Dodge that did the primary damage. As a team, the Lady Vols only produced three hits and walked twice.

Players to know