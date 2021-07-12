IMPACT ANALYSIS: Cameron Miller becomes Tennessee’s 11th commit

Tennessee continues the upward trajectory within the 2022 recruiting class in securing the pledge of four-star wide receiver Cameron Miller on Monday. The Memphis, Tenn. native becomes the Vols’ fifth commit for the class since the start of July – sixth overall in the span including transfer Brandon Turnage. Miller becomes Tennessee’s 11th commit overall in the class. The four-star is a big one for Josh Heupel as he’s only the second commitment from within the state and the second wide receiver pledge of the class. Miller becomes the eighth offensive commit for Tennessee in 2022. A Memphis Academy standout, Miller is tabbed as the state’s 15th-best prospect, the No. 49 wideout in the class and chose the Volunteers over Auburn, Ole Miss and Memphis.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Cam Miller commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Cameron’s game is going to bring a high IQ and football knowledge to the field. He’s just not a position guy. He’s a football player. He’s one of those kids you can put all over the field. He can be a Swiss Army Knife and be used in all facets of the game – special teams as a punt and kick returner. His unique thing is that he knows how to use his skillset to get where he needs to be. He is always making smart and intelligent plays when he is on the field. His competitiveness is second-to-none. He has a great work ethic and great drive to be the best he can be. With him in that offense at Tennessee with Josh Heupel and the way they use their receivers and the way they use their skill guys, I think his skillset fits perfectly with what they are trying to do.” - Cedric Miller, Memphis Academy head coach

HOW MILLER FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Miller is an athlete and someone who can line up all over the football field. He primarily plays on the outside but can operate out of the slot and even take the handoff in the backfield. And not just as a jet-sweep guy. No, the prospect can be seen lining up in the I-formation, using his vision to find the hole and accelerate through. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound athlete missed out on the 2020 season (Covid cancelation), but his 2019 tape shows several highlight plays. The in-state prospect displays great explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and uses his long strides to outrun defenders in man-coverage. Speed is not his best asset, through he’s certainly not slow. Miller is powerful, has a plus-vertical and good hands. All of these traits help to evade defenders at the line of scrimmage and beyond. His 7-on-7 experience over the past year has refined his route running. Miller is a coach’s son and has been around the game his entire life. His two older brothers also played college football while his father stared at Memphis in the 90s.

WHAT DOES A CAM MILLER COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?