Impact Analysis: Jaylen McCollough
Tennessee added another blue-chip prospect to its defensive backfield Friday, as 4-star safety Jaylen McCollough picked the Vols over Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina.
The 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Hillgrove High (Ga.) held more than two dozen offers, but his prior relationship with Jeremy Pruitt proved key for Tennessee. He is now the 19th member of #T19.
Here’s a look at what McCollough’s addition means…
McCOLLOUGH’S SCOUTING REPORT
“McCollough is a true football player. He started out playing a lot of running back, then became a two-way starter his sophomore year in high school. He is leader in the secondary and one who will get his teammates lined up and in the right spot. He is a very physical football player. He loves contact and he plays bigger than some may expect.
"His ball skills are strong and he can man the alley at the safety position. Overall, I like his game in general. He can improve in coverage, but he is smart, he takes good angles to the ball, he makes plays and he is a very good pick up for the Vols.”
— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst
HOW WILL McCOLLOUGH FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
While South Carolina and others were looking at McCollough to play running back, Tennessee likes the idea of the 4-star prospect to be its centerfielder on defense. The Power Springs native is a very cerebral player, compensating for lack in straight-line speed (electric timed 4.71-second 40-yard-dash) with great instincts and angle pursuits. He's a thumper and excellent at blitzing off the edge.
McCollough has really good ball-skills — a trait he’s displayed both in high school and on the 7-on-7 circuit. He’s physical and can re-route slot receivers at the line of scrimmage.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Tennessee continues to reload its secondary, with McCollough now the fifth verbal defensive back commit in the 2019 class.
With Micah Abernathy and Todd Kelly Jr. graduating after the season and Nigel Warrior a potential NFL Draft early entree, the Vols were looking for another safety in this class. They got one.
With McCollough on board, Tennessee hopes to round out its defensive backfield class with another true cornerback or two. Jaydon Hill, Devin Bush, Maurice Hampton and Gyassi Mattison are all options.
Finally, the Vols continue to capitalize on relationships in the Peach State. Although Georgia wasn’t a factor for McCollough, Tennessee beat out a trio of SEC contenders for the 4-star prospect, who was at one time a lean to both Alabama and South Carolina. His connections and friendships with guys like Warren Burrell, Ramel Keyton and Wanya Morris played a role here.
The Vols now have eight commits from the state of Georgia — four times as many as they have from Tennessee.