Tennessee added another blue-chip prospect to its defensive backfield Friday, as 4-star safety Jaylen McCollough picked the Vols over Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina.

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Hillgrove High (Ga.) held more than two dozen offers, but his prior relationship with Jeremy Pruitt proved key for Tennessee. He is now the 19th member of #T19.

Here’s a look at what McCollough’s addition means…

McCOLLOUGH’S SCOUTING REPORT

“McCollough is a true football player. He started out playing a lot of running back, then became a two-way starter his sophomore year in high school. He is leader in the secondary and one who will get his teammates lined up and in the right spot. He is a very physical football player. He loves contact and he plays bigger than some may expect.

"His ball skills are strong and he can man the alley at the safety position. Overall, I like his game in general. He can improve in coverage, but he is smart, he takes good angles to the ball, he makes plays and he is a very good pick up for the Vols.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst