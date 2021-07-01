Impact Analysis: Jordan Phillips becomes Vols' seventh commit for 2022

Tennessee picks up commit No. 7 in the 2022 class in three-star defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. The Ocoee High School standout made two trips to Knoxville in the month of June and picked the Volunteers over Michigan. He also received offers from fellow Southeastern Conference foes Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Here's a detailed look at what a Jordan Phillips commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Phillips doesn't care about double teams, he blasts right through them and makes a ton of plays around the line of scrimmage. Will Phillips be a guy who lives in the backfield and racks up sacks, probably not, but he's going to fill holes, make tackles and keep running backs to minimal yardage. For someone right around 300 pounds, Phillips carries it very well, moves well and is definitely fast and powerful off the snap." -- Adam Gorney, Rivals.com

HOW PHILLIPS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Jordan Phillips has the size and athleticism you want in an interior defensive lineman. At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the Volunteer commit is quick off the line of scrimmage and has plenty of room to add more weight. His takeoff is impressive and does well in taking on blockers, shedding and finding the ball carrier. Phillips’s tape shows he splits double teams well as displays excellent backside pursuit, running sideline-to-sideline. At Ocoee, Phillips typically lines up in a three technique but can also play the shade or one. Phillips is versatile and plays fullback for his high school team where he primarily serves as a lead blocker but has also been on the receiving end of some passes out of the backfield.

WHAT DOES A JORDAN PHILLIPS COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?