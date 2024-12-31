No. 1 Tennessee vs. Norfolk State: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will face its toughest test yet once the calendar flips to January.

Standing between the No. 1 Vols (12-0) and a daunting SEC slate is Norfolk State (9-6), their final tuen-up before league play at Food City Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee has won just about every way in its unbeaten start and path to the top billing in college basketball for the last four weeks.

The Vols have largely dominated, but needed a second half surge to come from behind and beat MTSU in their last outing. They will look to finish off their non-conference schedule against the Spartans, which have won three-straight.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.