VFLs in the NFL: Former Tennessee players making final push of 2024 season

The NFL is coming down to its final games of the season.
In the penultimate week, former Tennessee football standouts continued to shine.
Here was the best of the performances.
Darrell Taylor gets sack in revenge game
For the first three years of his career, Darrell Taylor played with the Seahawks. However, year four saw him traded to the Bears.
This gave him a chance for a revenge game on Thursday Night football he hosted Seattle in Chicago.
In the game, Taylor managed to record a sack along with four tackles with three coming as solo efforts. The defensive slug fest saw his team on the wrong end of the score, though, with the Seahawks winning 6-3.
Byron Young sacks Kyler Murray
After a breakout rookie year, Byron Young has built off of it for an effective second year in the league.
Against the Cardinals, Young was able to get home for a sack on Kyler Murray. This was one of the four sacks Murray suffered during the game.
Young finished with eight tackles to go along with his sack and five solo efforts. His former Tennessee teammate and Las Angeles rookie Jaylen McCollough produced two tackles, as well.
Trey Smith cements himself as Pro Bowl quality
The voting has closed on the Pro Bowl with just a few days until it'll the roster will be revealed. Former Tennessee star and current Chiefs guard Trey Smith is making his case to be invited.
In Kansas City's win over the Steelers, Smith was fantastic. He recorded a PFF grade of 75.2 while playing every offensive snap. This included an 83.9 grade in pass protection. He was not called for a penalty, either.
This makes his season grade a 78.4 mark on PFF. This is the 11th best in the league and sixth-best in the AFC.
