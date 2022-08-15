Impact Analysis: Vols add Rivals 130 corner in Jordan Matthews

The good times keep on rolling for Josh Heupel on the recruiting trail as the Vols reeled in their second cornerback commitment in as many days. Four-star Jordan Matthews announced his intentions to attend the University of Tennessee on Monday, giving the Vols now nine four-stars in the class. Matthews, a native of Baton Rouge, La., picked Tennessee over Texas while Michigan also made the final three. Prior to Rickey Gibson’s Tennessee commitment Sunday afternoon, the Vols only had Cristian Conyer’s pledge at the cornerback position. Fast forward 26 hours and Tennessee now has three at the position, six in the secondary, 13 on defense and 21 overall commits for the 2023 class. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back is tabbed at No. 125 nationally, 11th in the state of Louisiana and 18th at the cornerback position, per Rivals. He owns a Rivals Rating of 5.9 and officially visited Tennessee at the end of June.

Here’s a detailed look at what Matthews’ commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Jordan Matthews is a very good-sized cornerback who can turn and run with receivers and then compete for the ball. He’s a kid who is kind of long and lean right now – definitely a legit 6-foot-1. I stopped by his school this offseason and saw him. He only weighs about 165-170 pounds, so he’s never going to be a big jacked up cornerback. But he’s strong, super bouncy and athletic. He is going to compete for balls, get in receiver’s faces and use that length to his advantage. He’s a very, very talented guy and competitive guy on the field. That’s what we like most about him.” -- Adam Gorney, Rivals Recruiting Director

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW MATTHEWS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Tennessee is getting a real physical player at the cornerback position. Matthews possesses all the intangibles you want in a lockdown cornerback, which includes the ability to run in man-coverage and displaying closing speed when in zone coverage. He shows great vertical in high-pointing the football, resulting in plenty of pass deflections. He stays on the backside hip of his receiver, giving him plenty of time to make a move when the ball is coming his way. Against, the run, Matthews storms downfield and sets the edge appropriately. When he’s the nub corner towards the boundary (no WRs), he scoots inside and acts as an outside linebacker – never giving up the outside, forcing everything inside to his teammates. He’s very physical with his press off the line of scrimmage and shows great catchup speed – especially when the play is rolling away from him. Matthews is obviously skilled in defending the pass, but his run fits are next level good. Tennessee’s new pledge also has experience playing the slot-corner when needed and is really good at defending the perimeter passes such as screens or bubbles.

WHAT DOES MATTHEWS’ COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?