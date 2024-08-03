Impact analysis: What 4-star QB Faizon Brandon is bringing to Tennessee
Tennessee has received its first commitment of the 2026 class in Faizon Brandon.The four-star quarterback continues the Vols' pipeline into North Carolina and hot-streak of recruiting.Here's what h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news