Injury report: DeSean Bishop to miss Vols' game against Mississippi State

With Tennessee squaring off against Mississippi State on Saturday, the first injury report of the week has been revealed. Here's who is listed for both the Vols and Bulldogs.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee has four players officially listed as inactive for Saturday's game. Jourdan Thomas and Keenan Pili, two starters on the Vols' defense, both are out for the season. Edwin Spillman, a four-star freshman linebacker, is also out. He has missed a string of games and still has a redshirt available if he remains inactive for all but two or less games. After suffering an injury early in Tennessee's win over Kentucky, DeSean Bishop will also be inactive. He has been the second back in the Vols' rotation this year but won't be able to go this week. The only player listed as questionable is Tyre West. The defensive end has started a handful of games this season and is one of the primary players on the Vols' defensive line rotation.

MISSISSIPPI STATE