Injury report: DeSean Bishop to miss Vols' game against Mississippi State

With Tennessee squaring off against Mississippi State on Saturday, the first injury report of the week has been revealed.
Here's who is listed for both the Vols and Bulldogs.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee has four players officially listed as inactive for Saturday's game. Jourdan Thomas and Keenan Pili, two starters on the Vols' defense, both are out for the season.
Edwin Spillman, a four-star freshman linebacker, is also out. He has missed a string of games and still has a redshirt available if he remains inactive for all but two or less games.
After suffering an injury early in Tennessee's win over Kentucky, DeSean Bishop will also be inactive. He has been the second back in the Vols' rotation this year but won't be able to go this week.
The only player listed as questionable is Tyre West. The defensive end has started a handful of games this season and is one of the primary players on the Vols' defensive line rotation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State has eight players who will not play. Blake Shapen, the Bulldogs starting quarterback to begin the season, is out for the year after an injury suffered against Florida.
Trent Hudson also came in as a projected starter for Mississippi State at wide receiver but has not played in a game this season.
Kedrick Bingley-Jones has played a good amount of snaps as one of the better defensive linemen for the Bulldogs but has not appeared in a game since Mississippi State faced Georgia. He has not appeared in a game since.
Keyvone Lee was a back in the Bulldogs' rotation but hasn't played since they played Florida.
Kalvin Dinkins was expected to play a decent role on the defensive line but hasn't played since the season opener.
Traveon Wright, Creed Whittemore and Canon Boone were not projected starters.
Probable to play are Mario Craver and De'Monte Russell. Both will play significant roles if able to go.
