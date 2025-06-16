Tennessee football shows recruiting interest in Charles Woodson's son

In 1997, many Tennessee football fans thought the Heisman Trophy was headed to Knoxville.
Instead, Vols quarterback Peyton Manning was beat out by Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson for the award.
Nearly 30 years later, Woodson's son, Charles Woodson Jr., is getting recruited by Tennessee. He posted a graphic sent to him by Josh Heupel and UT as the staff begins to give the 2027 class a harder look.
Woodson is a three-star recruit out of Orlando, Florida. Heading into his junior year, he ranks as the No. 41 player in the state and No. 11 nickelback in the country.
He picked up his first college offer on Jan. 22, 2025, from Delaware. His first Power Four offer came from Syracuse on the same day.
Just a few days later, Ole Miss got in the mix to start SEC buzz around him.
In April, Sacramento State and Vanderbilt extended offers. In May, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Arkansas and Florida State all offered.
This June, Baylor and his father's alma mater, Michigan, both offered, as well.
He has not publicized an offer from Tennessee to this point, but his post on Sunday shows there is interest from UT.
Currently, Tennessee has no commits in the 2027 class.
The Vols currently holds 10 commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 23 group in the country to this point.
The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.
Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.
Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.
Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, wide receiver Tyran Evans and the most recent addition, safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.
