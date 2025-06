Tennessee football shows recruiting interest in Charles Woodson's son

Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning pose with the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club Saturday night before the actual award was made. (Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In 1997, many Tennessee football fans thought the Heisman Trophy was headed to Knoxville. Instead, Vols quarterback Peyton Manning was beat out by Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson for the award. Nearly 30 years later, Woodson's son, Charles Woodson Jr., is getting recruited by Tennessee. He posted a graphic sent to him by Josh Heupel and UT as the staff begins to give the 2027 class a harder look. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Woodson is a three-star recruit out of Orlando, Florida. Heading into his junior year, he ranks as the No. 41 player in the state and No. 11 nickelback in the country. He picked up his first college offer on Jan. 22, 2025, from Delaware. His first Power Four offer came from Syracuse on the same day. Just a few days later, Ole Miss got in the mix to start SEC buzz around him. In April, Sacramento State and Vanderbilt extended offers. In May, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Arkansas and Florida State all offered. This June, Baylor and his father's alma mater, Michigan, both offered, as well. He has not publicized an offer from Tennessee to this point, but his post on Sunday shows there is interest from UT.