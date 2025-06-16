Tennessee football shows recruiting interest in Charles Woodson's son

Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning pose with the Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club Saturday night before the actual award was made. (Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In 1997, many Tennessee football fans thought the Heisman Trophy was headed to Knoxville. Instead, Vols quarterback Peyton Manning was beat out by Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson for the award. Nearly 30 years later, Woodson's son, Charles Woodson Jr., is getting recruited by Tennessee. He posted a graphic sent to him by Josh Heupel and UT as the staff begins to give the 2027 class a harder look. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement