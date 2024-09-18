Injury report: Vols starting LT Lance Heard listed as questionable vs. OU

The first injury report is out for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma.
Wednesday night marked the first time the Vols have ever been asked to provide an injury report with the new rule in place for in-conference games.
There will be updates every day leading up to the game starting on Wednesday with a final report available 90 minutes before kickoff.
Here's what Tennessee and Oklahoma's reports look like.
TENNESSEE
The most notable news for Tennessee is Lance Heard's status. The Vols' starting left tackle missed the game against Kent State and is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest.
The players who are out for the game are Jourdan Thomas, who suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, along with John Slaughter and Shamurad Umarov.
Probably players are William Wright, Ben Bolton and William Satterwhite. None of which are in the starting lineup and Wright is yet to make his season debut.
OKLAHOMA
The best news for Oklahoma comes at wide receiver. Nic Anderson is listed as probable after missing the first three games of the season. However, Jayden Gibson and Jalil Farooq remain out.
On the offensive line, Troy Everett is listed as probable which is a big deal but Branson Hickman remains questionable. Jake Taylor, a reserve tackle, is also questionable.
Defensively, Kendel Dolby is probable, Dasan McCullough is doubtful and Gentry Williams is out.
At tight end, Kade McIntyre is questionable.
