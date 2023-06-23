Just days after Tennessee's elimination from the Men's College World Series, the program has already added a pitcher out of the transfer portal.

The Vols will bring in right-handed pitcher AJ Causey from Jacksonville State. He received offers from other SEC programs but ultimately decided to pack his bags for Knoxville.

Last season, Causey started 13 games for the Gamecocks. He posted a 5.07 ERA and 5-2 record in 76.1 innings pitched. This came as the opening game stater on weekends.

Out of the bullpen in his freshman year, Causey was also effective while earning a 2.61 ERA and 4-4 record.

Causey was used as a two-way player at Jacksonville State in his pair of seasons. He hit .333 with one home run and 10 RBI as a sophomore. This came in 27 at-bats in 22 games.

Despite his ability as a hitter, he will likely be used as just a pitcher at Tennessee, though. He will be pushed into the bullpen as the team looks to replace a group of arms departing for professional baseball, graduation and outgoing transfers.

Causey is the first player to announce their intention to join the Vols following the opening of the transfer portal. Last season, Tony Vitello heavily utilized the portal to fill the holes on his team. He will hope to attract more talent this year, as well.

The newcomer will instantly have a connection upon arriving in Knoxville. The Alabama native played travel ball in high school with starting pitcher Drew Beam. The two have kept a connection since departing for college.