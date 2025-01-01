Tennessee football hires Landry Jones as new offensive analyst

Tennessee has filled a void at one of its analyst roles.

Landry Jones, the former Oklahoma quarterback that played under Josh Heupel when he was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator, is now a part of his staff, joining as an offensive analyst.

VolQuest was the first to report.

Jones will take over for McKenzie Milton, who previously held the role for the last two seasons before returning to his alma mater to join Scott Frost’s staff at Central Florida last month.

Jones will be the third former quarterback that was coached by Heupel to be a part of his Tennessee staff.

Joey Halzle, who played at Oklahoma between 2006-08, was hired by Heupel as a quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2023. Milton played for Heupel for one season at Central Florida before playing his final season at Florida State.

Jones played at Oklahoma between 2008-12, overlapping one year with Halzle. He passed for 16,642 yards and 123 touchdowns in that span, leading the Sooners to two Big 12 championships.

Jones spent seven seasons in the NFL, playing stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.

He last played professionally in the XFL in 2020 with the Dallas Renegades.

Jones has not coached previously.