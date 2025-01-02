Rick Barnes assesses Tennessee basketball ahead of SEC play

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes huddles his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee’s No. 1 billing and one of its best starts in program history will mean little on Saturday. At least that’s how Rick Barnes feels. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The Vols (13-0) are one of three undefeated teams left in college basketball. All three teams are in the same league--Florida and Oklahoma are the others--and all three will play each other at least once over the next month. That is the kind of gauntlet Tennessee will walk into when it opens SEC play against No. 23 Arkansas (11-2) at Food City Center (1 p.m. ET, ESPN). "You can throw it all out. We’re 0-0 like everybody else," Barnes said. "Rankings mean nothing. None of it, other than maybe people look at it as a way to build their resume right now. But the fact is 0-0 with everybody in the league.” The Vols impressed through the first month and a half, their resume including road wins over Louisville and Illinois and a clean sweep of Virginia and Baylor in the Bahamas, but the SEC presents a different challenge. As the calendar flips to January, there is little doubt that the league is the best in the country. Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 with five inside the top 10 and early projections have as many as 13 teams making the NCAA Tournament field and few others on the bubble. In the non-conference, the SEC finished with a commanding 185-23 record and no team has more than three losses.

Advertisement

If the Vols are as good or better they were a year ago when they reached the Elite Eight for just the second time, there will be a good, early indication. "When I look at it in January, I think everything we do (needs to improve)," Barnes. "I mean we obviously got to rebound the ball better. (Arkansas) coming in here Saturday and then after that, it’s going to be a different team. So we’re going to have to adjust from game to game. But there are certain fundamental things that we have got to improve on." More than Tennessee's ranking and record will be tested. The Vols' lineup, led by one of the most successful transfer portal hauls of the offseason in Chaz Lanier, will also have to prove itself night in and night out in games that will be more meaningful than any they've played to this point. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: A look at Tennessee basketball stat leaders heading into SEC play Lanier has more than made up for the offensive production left behind by Dalton Knecht last season. He has scored 20 or more points six times in 13 games and is averaging 19.6 points per game. Lanier is shooting better than 45% from three-point range and on pace for program shooting and scoring records. "(Lanier) is producing, but he’s got to keep going," Barnes said. "He’s got to learn to continue to cut harder. He’s got to come off knowing that he’s not going to have as much time to get set up and those type things. And obviously people are scouting him. I do know he’s gotten better defensively, which is something that is important obviously. "But he’s going to have to continue to add to speed to his game. We want to get out and run."